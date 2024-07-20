Crazy demand sees Tottenham outcast price himself out of exit, as Conte hunts £46m Spurs ace

There has been a double update on Tottenham Hotspur, with Giovani Lo Celso reportedly stopping a summer move from going through and Antonio Conte eyeing a reunion with another player.

Lo Celso registered two goals and two assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham last term. However, only four of those outings lasted an hour or longer, as Ange Postecoglou preferred to select other central midfielders and instead used Lo Celso largely as a substitute.

The 28-year-old knows he is not high up in Postecoglou’s pecking order and is looking to leave Tottenham this summer so he can start regularly at a different club. Indeed, TEAMtalk revealed on June 27 that Lo Celso has been told he is free to join a new side, as his sale would bring in vital funds for Spurs.

Lo Celso might not be a crucial player for Spurs, but he remains a highly rated player across Europe after previously impressing at Real Betis.

Sources have previously confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Argentine would ideally like to return to Spain, where he has played for both Betis and Villarreal, but recent reports suggest a different transfer could occur.

Italian outfit Lazio have entered talks for Lo Celso, viewing him as a potentially great addition to their side.

As per the latest reports in Italy, Lazio have discovered that Spurs would be willing to accept a cut-price offer for Lo Celso, potentially as low as €10million (£8.4m). That is despite the North London club originally paying £27m for him in January 2020.

Signing the 57-cap international for just £8m would be a fantastic piece of business from Lazio, but they must convince the player on the move first.

Tottenham transfers: Updates on Lo Celso, Kulusevski

The reports add that Lo Celso is currently pricing himself out of a switch to Serie A. He wants to be paid more than €5m (£4.2m) per year, which works out at around £81k per week.

That is not much for English teams such as Spurs, as they currently pay the playmaker a reported £100k a week. However, it is claimed that Italian sides such as Lazio view that as a crazy demand, as they do not have the finances of their Premier League counterparts.

Lo Celso is not the only Spurs player facing an uncertain future. Winger Dejan Kulusevski is emerging as a target for several other teams.

On Friday, Aston Villa were tipped to cause a shock by opening negotiations for the classy 24-year-old. But the Italian press state that former Spurs boss Conte is ready to battle Villa for Kulusevski.

Conte has a good relationship with Kulusevski and Napoli hope this can be used to help them complete a deal.

The Swede could be convinced to return to Italy, having played in the country with Atalanta, Parma and Juventus before arriving at Spurs in January 2022.

Spurs paid £26m to sign Kulusevski permanently, following an initial loan spell, though he is now valued at around £46m.

Due to the financial constrains affecting Italian clubs, Napoli would need to sell a top player before they can launch a substantial bid for Kulusevski.

Napoli will therefore be hoping that Victor Osimhen’s huge prospective switch to Paris Saint-Germain will give them enough money to land a new striker and Kulusevski, too.

