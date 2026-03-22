A Tottenham Hotspur insider has made a surprising claim over Mauricio Pochettino’s proposed return to the club, even if they are relegated to the Championship.

Spurs are facing the very realistic prospect that they could be playing in the second tier of English football for the first time in almost 50 years, if they are relegated from the Premier League this season.

Igor Tudor’s reign as caretaker manager has not had the desired uplift that was required, although the Croatian did pick up his first league point in four games in charge at Liverpool last weekend. That was followed by a Champions League win over Atletico Madrid in midweek, to at least give Tottenham some momentum heading into a huge game on Sunday.

Spurs face fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest in north London in what is arguably their biggest game of the season. A defeat and there is a very strong chance that Tudor is shown the door, leaving the club to move for another interim appointment.

However, that is purely on the basis that they are waiting for Pochettino to return this summer after he has taken charge of the USA at a home World Cup.

Spurs fan John Wenham, though, who is well connected with the club, thinks the Argentine would still take the job, even if they end up in the Championship.

Pochettino remains the number one choice of fans to take over, having made such a huge impression during his first stint in north London, that’s despite our sources indicating that club legend Robbie Keane also remains in the running for the role.

And Wenham firmly believes that relegation would not put Pochettino, who boasted a 54.61 win percentage during his 293 games in charge, off taking the job.

Speaking exclusively to Tottenham News, he said: “I genuinely think, and it sounds crazy, he would still come if we were in the Championship and he would take great pleasure in leading us straight back up and sort of really cementing himself with hero status amongst the fan base.

“I genuinely think he would still come back, and I’m 100 per cent certain he will be our next manager.

“The ownership at the moment, this new group of owners, all the Lewis family, since they’ve ousted Daniel Levy, have got basically everything wrong.

“They need an instant win with the fans, 90 per cent of Tottenham fans’ happiest times over the last 30 years was when Mauricio was managing the club.

“It’s an easy win for everybody to bring him back, and he’s also an outstanding manager, in my opinion.”

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Elsewhere, a pre-agreed Tottenham move is in serious danger of being aborted if the latest reports out of Germany are accurate.

Finally, Spurs captain Cristian Romero has dropped a massive “we’ll see later” hint over his future at the club, as the centre-back continues to be linked with a summer exit.