The anger from fans towards Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo during the defeat to Manchester United has prompted crisis talks over whether to sack him, according to reports.

Spurs’ form took a turn for the worse on Saturday as they lost 3-0 at home to the Red Devils. While United were the side facing mounting pressure ahead of the game, that team is now Tottenham.

Indeed, Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s new formation worked wonders. Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo, deployed as a striker duo, combined to great effect.

But Spurs failed to register a single shot on target. Their last effort on goal came over two hours of football ago, during the first half of a 1-0 defeat to West Ham.

What’s more, Tottenham have now only won one of four matches, losing the other three.

Reports earlier on Sunday claimed that Nuno is facing a battle to save his job. However, the Sunday Telegraph and the Mail on Sunday have revealed a development.

The former newspaper claims that Spurs chiefs have held crisis talks on Sunday about sacking Nuno ‘immediately’.

Meanwhile, the Mail on Sunday has revealed that the anger from fans at the club’s situation prompted the talks, in which chairman Daniel Levy has a key role.

Some fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday chanted ‘We want Nuno out’ after Marcus Rashford made it 3-0. They also chanted ‘You don’t know what you’re doing’ at the Portuguese.

Finally, some fans aimed their frustrations at Levy and the anger has had a ‘major impact’ on the board. In fact, Nuno’s future was not up for any kind of discussion before the 3-0 defeat.

As such, the Sunday Telegraph claimed that Spurs could make a ‘swift’ decision to remove Nuno from his post.

Tottenham open Conte talks – report

Elsewhere, reports in the Italian press have claimed that Spurs have now opened talks with Antonio Conte.

The Italian, who led Chelsea to the Premier League title in 2017, remains out of work following his exit from Inter in the summer, where he won Serie A last term.

Man Utd have reportedly sounded Conte out as pressure remains on Solskjaer.

However, Spurs managing director of football Fabio Paratici is also supposedly a big fan. In fact, Conte rejected Tottenham’s advances before they appointed Nuno.

Tottenham return to action with a Europa Conference League clash against Vitesse Arnhem on Thursday. That game is also at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After that, Spurs go to Everton in the Premier League.