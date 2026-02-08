Barcelona are reportedly planning an audacious move for Tottenham captain Cristian Romero, who is ready to call time on his career in London at the end of this season, per reports.

The 27-year-old centre-back has cut a frustrated figure amid Spurs’ disastrous Premier League form under Thomas Frank, and the defender received a red card in their 2-0 loss to Manchester United on Friday.

Romero recently aimed a veiled dig at Tottenham’s hierarchy for failing to bring in adequate reinforcements in the January window, and now reports suggest that he wants to take on a new challenge after this season.

According to Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are both seriously considering a move for Romero this summer.

The defender is set to have a ‘very busy summer’, and it is likely to ‘involve a move to LaLiga,’ per the report. Barcelona are keen to add to their centre-back options, while Diego Simeone is ‘the biggest advocate’ for Romero’s signing at Atletico.

Real Madrid have also been heavily linked with Romero in recent months, and they would be another club to watch should he look to leave Spurs.

Romero’s contract with Tottenham runs until 2029, as the player signed an extension last summer, and the London side would no doubt demand a huge fee for his signature.

Tottenham to demand record-breaking Romero fee

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on February 4 that Barcelona do view Romero as a ‘serious’ target, while Atletico boss Simeone is indeed a huge admirer.

However, Spurs absolutely no intention of letting their captain leave on the cheap.

We understand that Tottenham will command a substantial fee, with previous suggested valuations in the region of £70-£80 million (up to €92.7m, $109.5m).

That would be a record fee paid for an Argentine defender, with Lisandro Martinez currently holding that status following his £57million (€66m, $78m) move to Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well-documented, so they would likely need to make some significant sales before they can afford to sign Romero.

Atletico could also need to sell stars first, and that’s one of the reasons why a big-money Julian Alvarez sale to Arsenal or Chelsea could make sense.

Romero has made 21 Premier League appearances for Tottenham this season, notching four goals in the process, so he would be very difficult to replace should he leave this summer.

But with at least two European giants circling, bids are expected in the coming months.

