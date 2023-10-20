Cristian Romero delivers Tottenham injury update as Postecoglou given huge attacking lift ahead of Fulham clash

Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero has delivered a big update on his chances of facing Fulham on Monday evening after suffering an injury on international duty.

The 25-year-old has been an outstanding presence alongside summer signing Micky van de Ven at the heart of Ange Postecoglou’s central defence this season.

Their solid partnership, allied with the team spreading the goals around after Harry Kane’s summer exit, sees the team currently sit top of the Premier League table after eight games.

Romero has tempered his reckless tendencies to form a strong partnership with Van de Ven, but there were major concerns that he could face a spell on the sidelines after Argentina’s win.

The combative defender suffered the injury early in the game but carried on until half-time before eventually coming off five minutes after the break.

However, Romero insists his withdrawal was more of a precaution ahead of some big games for Spurs.

He told La Voz (via Sport Witness): “That’s why I decided to come out at half-time, as we also have an important home game with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday against Fulham. But this is a team of animals (Argentina) and whoever comes in is sure to be a cracker.”

Romero is not the only player Tottenham have concerns over ahead of the Cottagers clash.

Spurs to monitor Son fitness

Son Heung-min is said to have limped his way through the full 90 minutes as South Korea thrashed Vietnam during the international break.

The Spurs skipper will likely be assessed over the weekend in the hope he will be fit, although there is some good news on summer signing Brennan Johnson.

The Wales winger has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered against Arsenal but has been back in training and should be involved against Marco Silva’s men.

One player who will definitely be missing though is the suspended Yves Bissouma.

The Mali star picked up his fifth booking of the campaign at Luton before being sent-off, meaning he will miss the next two games.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is expected to step in for Bissouma, despite continuing rumours that he will be on the move in the January transfer window.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are battling for the signature of the Denmark international, although they will have to cough up the €30m Daniel Levy is asking for in a permanent sale.

Hojbjerg has grown frustrated with his cameo roles this season but has the chance to showcase his qualities against Fulham and then at Crystal Palace next Friday.

