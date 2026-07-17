Tottenham Hotspur are planning for life without Cristian Romero and fully expect the Argentina international to leave the club this summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal the likely price the club will settle on, along with the four clubs in the battle for his signature.

Sources have confirmed Spurs have been preparing for the new season on the assumption Romero will not be part of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad, with the club now actively working towards resolving his future before he returns from his extended World Cup break.

Although De Zerbi has always admired Romero‘s qualities as a defender, we understand he was not completely convinced by certain off-field aspects surrounding the player.

That played a role in the Italian pushing Tottenham to strengthen their defence with the arrivals of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, giving Spurs greater flexibility should Romero depart.

The club’s planning reflects that expectation.

TEAMtalk understands Tottenham are preparing fresh contract talks with Micky van de Ven in an effort to tie the Dutch defender to a new long-term deal, underlining how highly they value him.

No similar discussions are planned with Romero. Instead, Spurs are open to his departure and are targeting a fee close to £50million (€59m / $67m).

However, sources believe there is growing acceptance internally that Romero’s injury record could ultimately see the club settle for a package closer to £40m (€47m / $54m) if the right opportunity arises.

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Trio of suitors line up for Romero

Interest is certainly building, with Italian champions Inter Milan becoming the latest club to enquire about Romero.

The Serie A giants raised the defender’s name during recent discussions with Tottenham over Djed Spence and there remains a possibility that both transfers could be explored simultaneously.

One scenario discussed would involve a structured agreement where one of the deals is initially completed as a loan with an obligation to buy, effectively delaying the permanent transfer by 12 months.

Inter’s interest is understandable. Alessandro Bastoni continues to attract attention from across Europe and, should the Italy international leave San Siro, head coach Cristian Chivu is understood to view Romero as one of the ideal replacements.

However, Inter are far from alone.

We understand both Real Madrid and Barcelona have also held conversations regarding the Argentina international.

Barcelona appreciate Romero’s profile, although any serious move would depend on player sales creating both financial room and squad space.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, remain firmly in the market for a central defender. Bastoni is currently viewed as their preferred option, while Borussia Dortmund are increasingly confident of keeping Nico Schlotterbeck.

That has ensured Romero’s name continues to be discussed internally at the Bernabeu.

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Real keeping close eye on Romero price drop

Sources have told us, meanwhile, that should Tottenham’s asking price move below the £50m mark, Madrid would view the deal far more favourably.

Romero also retains admirers elsewhere in the Spanish capital.

Atletico Madrid have tracked the defender for several years and remain attentive to his situation, with Diego Simeone continuing to value his aggressive style and leadership qualities.

Spurs would ideally like Romero’s future resolved before he reports back for pre-season.

Following Argentina’s involvement at the World Cup, his return is not expected until August, and Tottenham are keen to avoid allowing uncertainty to linger into the final weeks of the transfer window.

Elsewhere, Tottenham have rejected a £38m bid from Nottingham Forest for Lucas Bergvall, with our sources able to reveal the price the north London giants are demanding before they will sanction the midfielder’s departure.