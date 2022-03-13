Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has been roundly criticised for taunting Harry Maguire after the defender’s own goal in Manchester United’s 3-2 victory at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils triumphed in a see-saw game thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant hat-trick but they were made to work hard for the win in a game that saw Spurs hit back to draw level twice.

But it was Romero’s reaction to Maguire’s own goal that caused outrage among some. The Argentine was seen laughing in the England international’s face as he sat slumped on the floor after his outstretched leg diverted the ball beyond David de Gea to draw Spurs level at 2-2.

But his actions didn’t sit well with pundits Roy Keane and Michael Dawson in the Sky Sports studio.

“Not good, no,” Keane responded when asked about the incident. “Not good, getting all up for that.

“You remember. When you’re a player, you take note of that, don’t worry.”

Former Spurs favourite Dawson added: “It comes back to haunt you.

“Certainly as a defender, you make mistakes, things like that don’t go right. It could be you next week.”

No blame attached to Maguire

Maguire has endured a tough season, with Keane one of his biggest critics. However, the Red Devils legend was not ready to blame Maguire for his unfortunate own goal.

He added: “You can’t be too critical of Maguire. I’ve been critical of him, but he’s doing his best.

“It’s an honest mistake and these things happen in football.”

