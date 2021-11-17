Early Conte tactics rocked by worrying injury blow to key Tottenham star

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero has become a major injury doubt after going down holding his hamstring while playing for Argentina.

The 23-year-old came off after 52 minutes of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Brazil. Lionel Scaloni’s side booked their place at the 2022 tournament in a game which saw Leeds’ Raphinha also suffer a knock.

The Evening Standard reports that Spurs feel worried over the extent of Romero’s hamstring injury.

They will assess the issue when he returns to the club on Thursday. However, he has become a ‘major doubt’ for Sunday’s Premier League clash against Leeds.

Romero, who signed for Spurs in the summer on loan from Atalanta, played a key role under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

But that has continued since Antonio Conte took charge. Indeed, the centre-back has started both of the Italian’s first two matches in a back three.

Depending on the severity of the injury, Conte will have to undergo a rethink over his options to accommodate for Romero’s loss.

As for Tottenham’s other international stars, Romero’s Argentina team-mate Giovani Lo Celso also started against Brazil.

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Kane will return to training on Wednesday. The 28-year-old will be fresh from scoring seven goals in two games for the Three Lions.

His strike partner Son Heung-min will return to Tottenham on Thursday, alongside other Spurs stars. Ryan Sessegnon has recovered from his own hamstring injury and is back in contention.

Conte’s first two games in charge of Tottenham saw his side edge out Vitesse Arnhem in the Europa Conference League, before drawing with Everton.

After facing Leeds, Spurs play Mura, Burnley and Brentford.

Elsewhere, one pundit has urged Tottenham to sign Inter centre-back Stefan de Vrij.

Conte worked with the Netherlands international at the Serie A side to great success.

Reports claim that Inter value him at £40million, a price Noel Whelan thinks is worth paying for Tottenham.

He said: “They need a bit of steel at the back. If De Vrij can introduce that – then by all means, he is worth the transfer fee.”

