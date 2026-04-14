Cristian Romero to headline at least FIVE Tottenham summer exits in ‘radical overhaul’

Cristian Romero is likely to have played his last game for Tottenham Hotspur, with the club captain reportedly set to headline a list of five players who will move on in the summer, regardless of relegation.

The Argentina international left the pitch at Sunderland crying after suffering a knee injury that has ruled him out of the remainder of the season, while his place at the upcoming World Cup in North America is also under threat.

Romero‘s injury came about after a shove from Black Cats striker Brian Brobbey forced him to collide with Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Being without their skipper for the final six games of the season, with relegation staring them in the face, will be a blow to Spurs. However, in truth, the 27-year-old has been a liability at times this season, with his disciplinary issues seeing him miss multiple games through suspension.

And now talkSPORT reports that sources have told them Romero is expected to move amid a ‘radical overhaul’ of the Spurs squad this summer.

Romero is regarded as one of the more sellable assets, despite only penning a new four-year deal with the club in the summer of 2025, and has long-standing interest from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid.

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Tottenham star’s release clause revealed

The World Cup winner’s dad recently claimed that his son has a release clause of around £60million (€69m / $81m) in his contract, which is considered somewhat of a bargain for a player who is approaching his peak years.

Romero will not be the only exit, though, with the report suggesting that goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, midfielder Yves Bissouma and left-back Destiny Udogie will also move on.

Vicario and Bissouma are no surprises here, with the former poised to head back to Italy amid strong interest from Inter Milan. Bissouma, meanwhile, has failed to deliver under a number of different coaches in north London and will walk away when his contract expires this summer.

Udogie is perhaps a little more surprising, although the Italy international has been so injury-prone since his arrival in north London and is barely able to string a number of games together.

Tottenham are also expected to opt out of a move to sign Joao Palhinha from Bayern Munich permanently, with the Portugal international failing to impress over the course of the campaign, despite making a strong start.

Other players not mentioned in the report who are set to move on, regardless of the drop, include hugely disappointing loanee Randal Kolo Muani, Radu Dragusin, Pape Sarr and soon to be out of contact defender Ben Davies.

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