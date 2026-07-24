Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero is edging ever closer to a move away from N17 this summer, with direct talks set to resume next week and with a return to Serie A now looking the likely destination for the Argentina international.

The 28-year-old centre-back is open to leaving north London following five rollercoaster seasons with Spurs, according to sources.

Inter Milan have emerged as the strongest contenders, initiating direct talks with both the player’s representatives and Tottenham. Negotiations remain at an early stage and are described as complex, given Spurs’ valuation of around €50m (£43m, $57m).

Inter view Romero as a priority target and have temporarily set aside other defensive options while discussions progress. Another meeting with his agents is expected this week as they look to close out the deal.

However, they are far from the only side keen on the two-time World Cup finalist, who has racked up 156 appearances and 13 goals during his time with Tottenham.

Indeed, Barcelona also retain an interest, though any move would depend on the Catalan club first securing the sale of an existing centre-back.

Romero has long expressed a preference for a move to Spain, and the opportunity to join a La Liga giant continues to appeal.

Atlético Madrid have also tracked the World Cup winner for several seasons. Diego Simeone’s side value his aggressive style, leadership and qualities that would suit their defensive approach. While no formal offer has yet materialised, the Spanish capital club remain attentive to developments.

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Inter Milan lead the race to sign Cristian Romero

Romero’s stock has risen after solid performances for Argentina once again this summer.

Spurs, having already strengthened their defensive ranks, are willing to sanction a sale provided their asking price is met. His effective replacement, in Jan Paul van Hecke, has already been signed, with the Dutchman reuniting with De Zerbi in N17.

Romero’s contract runs until 2029, giving Tottenham a strong negotiating position, and with the north London side prepared to bide their time to ensure their valuation is met.

Interest from clubs in Italy and Spain suggests he does have options. Inter’s approach currently places them at the front of the queue, though Barcelona and Atletico’s longstanding admiration means the race is far from settled, and should either of them move, they will be in a very strong position as Spain is Romero’s preference.

Any deal will hinge on bridging the gap between Spurs’ valuation and the willingness of potential buyers to meet it. Inter are currently looking at a figure below, according to sources.

Spurs are in a new era with the Lewis family and De Zerbi, with an end in sight for stars like Romero, who have had long spells at the club but seen very little success.

With Romero departing this summer, De Zerbi looks set to hand the Tottenham armband to James Maddison, with the playmaker returning to the side at the back end of last season following a lengthy injury absence.

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