Cristian Romero launches scathing attack on Tottenham board amid Ange Postecoglou sack talk

Cristian Romero has taken aim at the Tottenham board

Cristian Romero has pinned the blame for Tottenham’s poor form on the club’s board, saying they are ‘responsible’ for a lack of progression in recent years.

Spurs have failed to win in their last four games and their 4-3 defeat to Chelsea on Sunday has left them 11th in the Premier League table, seven points adrift of the top four.

Pressure is beginning to mount on manager Ange Postecoglou. But with world-class coaches such as Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte also failing to find success at Tottenham, there’s a fair argument to say the manager isn’t the problem.

Sources exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk on Monday that Postecoglou is safe in his job for now, with the Tottenham hierarchy set to back him in January with new signings.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster Telemundo Deportes following Spurs’ loss to Chelsea, Romero said a lack of spending is seeing the club fall behind their rivals.

“Manchester City competes every year, you see how Liverpool strengthens its squad, Chelsea strengthens their squad, doesn’t do well, strengthens again, and now they’re seeing results. Those are the things to imitate,” said Romero.

“You have to realise that something is going wrong, hopefully, they [the board] realise it.”

Romero: ‘Hopefully they realise who’s responsible’

Postecoglou is the fifth Tottenham manager, including caretakers, that Romero has played under since arriving at the club in 2021.

“The last few years, it’s always the same – first the players, then the coaching staff changes, and it’s always the same people responsible,” Romero added.

“Hopefully they realise who the true responsible ones are and we move forward because it’s a beautiful club that, with the structure it has, could easily be competing for the title every year.”

Romero is under contract with Tottenham until 2027 and when fit, he’s undoubtedly one of their most important players in their squad.

He has been linked with moves away from the London side though, with Real Madrid reportedly admirers of the Argentinian international.

Tottenham round-up: Bissouma to leave? / Cunha linked

Meanwhile, Postecoglou is reportedly willing to listen to offers for midfielder Yves Bissouma in 2025.

The 28-year-old has failed to find any sort of consistent form at Spurs and, while he has fared better under Postecoglou than Conte, injuries and inconsistent performances from the 43-times capped midfielder have become part of his narrative throughout his time in N17.

If it wasn’t for Rodrigo Bentancur being unavailable due to suspension it’s unlikely Bissouma would be getting as many minutes. Reports suggest that Tottenham could offload him next year, with youngster Archie Gray viewed as his long-term replacement.

In other news, Tottenham are reportedly one of several clubs to have shown interest in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and are ‘keen to hold talks with his agents.’

Cunha, 25, has been excellent for Wolves this season but has been unable to stop his side’s dismal form that’s seen them drop to second-bottom in the Premier League table.

Under-fire Wolves boss Gary O’Neil has said Cunha will ‘definitely not’ be sold in January but it’s claimed that Tottenham could test the club’s resolve with a bid, while a move next summer could be on the cards.

