Cristian Romero has opened up on his Tottenham future amid continued speculation that Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen on sealing a big-money transfer.

Los Blancos reportedly made an enquiry for the World Cup and Copa America-winning central defender back in June via his representatives but the Champions League winners are yet to follow up that up with a concrete move for the player.

Vice-captain Romero remains an integral part of Ange Postecoglou’s team going forward though, and there is every chance that even if a substantial offer is made by Real, it will immediately be knocked back.

The Argentina international did have his disciplinary issues during the first half of last season but those improved as the pairing of Romero and Micky van de Ven largely impressed in their first campaign together.

Romero currently remains under contract in north London until 2027 and at just 26 years of age would command a hefty fee.

However, it appears that the old-school centre-back is more than happy to stay in north London after reaffirming his commitment to the club during an interview with Argentinian TV.

Romero told ESPN F90: “I always strive to play at my best. I have a lot of respect for Tottenham. They’ve always given me a lot of support here, so I like playing here. I don’t think about other clubs or their possibilities.

“I know there’s a lot of talk about a possible move, but I’m calm. At my club I play differently to the national team, more forward. I still have years left in Europe and I want to see where I can go.

“Hopefully this year we can win a title at Tottenham.”

Romero a key cog for Postecoglou

That will certainly be music to the ears of Tottenham fans, who watched on in terror when Romero was banned and Van de Ven injured last season and how Postecoglou’s men coped without the pair.

In terms of other incomings and outgoings, TT has revealed the club’s firm interest in signing Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke, while Wolves ace Pedro Neto also remains on their radar.

AC Milan are continuing to pursue right-back Emerson Royal, especially after Postecoglou hinted earlier this week that Djed Spence could stay at the club after impressing in pre-season.

Spence had loan spells with Leeds United and Genoa last term but was handed a start at left-back in the glamour friendly with Bayern Munich in South Korea on Saturday, a game Tottenham lost 2-1.

Should Emerson move on, Spence will be the first choice back up for Pedro Porro on the right and leave summer signing Archie Gray purely focusing on a central midfield role.

The club have looked at other right-back options in Monaco’s Vanderson and Manchester City’s Issa Kabore, but Spence’s impressive form looks to have earned him the right to start the new campaign in north London.

Tottenham are back in pre-season action again on Saturday August 10 when they take on Bayern again at home in the Visit Malta Cup.