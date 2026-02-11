Real Madrid are stepping up their pursuit of a Tottenham Hotspur star, with a report claiming that Los Blancos have enquired about a possible deal, as TEAMtalk reveals how much the Spanish club would have to pay Thomas Frank’s side.

It is dire times at Tottenham at the moment, with the north London club just five points above the Premier League relegation zone. The 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday evening has increased pressure on manager Thomas Frank, who is facing the sack.

Tottenham’s situation has been further aggravated by a senior player publicly criticising the club for not making enough signings in the winter transfer window to address the injury problems.

Cristian Romero went public with his disgruntlement towards the Tottenham board last week, and since then, it has emerged that the defender is willing to leave last season’s Europa League winners in the summer of 2026.

Real Madrid are on the hunt for a new centre-back, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at Estadio Bernabeu at the end of the season.

Romero has now come onto Madrid’s radar, with reputable Argentine publication TyC Sports claiming that the Argentina international is ‘one of the names being closely followed’ by the Spanish and European giants.

Sports Boom has also reported Real Madrid’s interest in the 27-year-old World Cup winner with Argentina.

Fichajes has added that Madrid have made ‘initial enquiries’ for Romero to ‘determine’ his price.

The Spanish media outlet, which is often speculative, has reported that Madrid president Florentino Perez is ‘determined to make a significant investment’ to bring the Tottenham star to Estadio Bernabeu in the summer of 2026.

The report has gone on to claim that Romero himself ‘would be very keen to wear the Real Madrid jersey and compete for the most important titles in Europe’.

How much Tottenham want for Cristian Romero – sources

It was only in August 2025 that Romero signed a new contract with Tottenham.

The defender is now under contract at the north London club until the summer of 2029.

We understand that Romero is Tottenham’s highest-paid player and earns £200,000 per week.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Romero is ready to leave Tottenham, with the defender getting increasingly frustrated with the situation at the club.

Sources have told us that Barcelona and Atletico Madrid want to sign Romero from Spurs.

However, Tottenham have reassured the defender about their ambition and have informed him that they will make major signings when the window reopens in January.

Spurs are not going to be willing to sell Romero on the cheap. Sources have intimated to us that Tottenham will demand £70-£80 million (up to €92.7m, $109.5m) for their captain.

