Real Madrid target ‘world-class’ Tottenham star after Xabi Alonso makes ‘immediate’ demands

Real Madrid have Tottenham Hotspur star Cristian Romero on their radar as a potential target in the summer transfer window, according to a report, but there are two other defenders that Xabi Alonso has his eyes on, including a Liverpool ace.

Madrid have embarked on a new era following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. After a disappointing season in which Los Blancos failed to win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey, Madrid decided to bring in Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen as their new manager.

The Spanish giants have also been very active in the summer transfer window and have made three major signings already.

Spain international central defender Dean Huijsen has joined from Bournemouth, England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has moved from Liverpool, and Argentina international midfielder Franco Mastantuono will link up with Los Blancos in August following a deal with River Plate.

Madrid, though, are not done yet in the summer transfer window, with the Spanish media reporting that Alonso wants to sign another central defender this summer.

According to Fichajes, Tottenham centre-back Romero is on the radar of Madrid.

Alonso has ‘made it clear that he doesn’t count on Raul Asencio’ in defence and has ‘firmly requested the immediate addition of a reliable centre-back’.

The new Madrid manager ‘needs a defender who can take on responsibility from day one’, and his bosses have identified Romero as a potential target.

Fichajes has claimed that the Argentina international centre-back ‘expressly wants to leave Tottenham this summer’ and ‘is seen as a market opportunity’ by Madrid.

Romero has been one of the best players for Tottenham since joining the north London club and is under contract until the summer of 2027.

Described as “world-class” and “a top-class player with the ball and without the ball when defending” by his Tottenham team-mate Micky Van de Ven on Optus Sport in March 2024, Romero clinched the Europa League with Spurs in 2024/25 and is also a two-time Copa America winner with Argentina, while also helping his national team emerge victorious at the 2022 World Cup finals.

Liverpool target Ibrahima Konate and Piero Hincapie – report

Fichajes has named the two other defenders that Madrid have on their radar as a potential addition to Alonso’s squad this summer.

Along with Romero, Madrid are also targeting Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate and Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

While Fichajes is not the most reliable of sources, Madrid’s interest in Romero and Konate can be backed up by more reputable organisations.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on March 28 that Madrid have Romero on their list of targets for the summer.

Sources have since told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are willing to sell the 27-year-old centre-back for offers exceeding £60million.

Romero would love to play in LaLiga, with Madrid’s city-rivals, Atletico Madrid, also one of his suitors.

As for Konate, Marca are among the publications that have consistently reported Madrid’s interest in the Liverpool centre-back, who is out of contract at the Premier League champions next summer.

