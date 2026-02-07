‘Disaster’ – Cristian Romero destroyed by former Tottenham captain after latest red card

Michael Dawson has slammed Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero after he picked up yet another red card during the defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Romero is one of Tottenham’s biggest stars, but his disciplinary record is woeful. He has the joint-most yellow cards in the Premier League this season with eight, and has become the first player to be sent off twice.

At Old Trafford, Tottenham were once again left playing with 10 men as Romero dangerously caught Casemiro on the ankle with his studs when tackling the Brazilian midfielder.

The centre-back had done well to win the ball but stupidly followed through with his tackle, forcing the referee to show the red card.

It is Romero’s sixth red card for Spurs, piling the pressure on manager Thomas Frank. To make matters worse for the Argentinian, he caused controversy earlier this week by saying it was ‘unbelievable and disgraceful’ that Spurs only had 11 players available in the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

On Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, ex-Spurs captain Dawson criticised Romero by saying: “It’s an absolute nightmare for Thomas Frank. This is a disaster; a disaster for Thomas Frank. It really, really is.

“He’ll be thinking, ‘what is happening here?’ You’re a manager, your team is sitting in 14th, you’re in a tricky position, and your captain’s come out and said these things in the media, thinking it couldn’t get any worse for him… but now he goes and leaves your team down to 10 men.

“I’m just baffled at this situation, because he’s a captain and is supposed to lead by example, and you leave your team vulnerable, 10 men, Old Trafford, against a team that’s in fine form, and it’s a long way back, and you’re losing your captain to a red card.

“And he’s also one of your best players – let’s not get away from that fact – but Romero has let his team down again, badly, today.”

Romero, Van De Ven picking up interest

Spurs went behind nine minutes after Romero’s dismissal when Bryan Mbeumo finished off a well-worked United corner. Bruno Fernandes later doubled United’s lead as Spurs were easily beaten.

This summer might be the perfect time for Spurs to cash in on Romero, despite his clear talent.

We revealed on Thursday that Spurs are bracing themselves for a summer showdown to keep the 27-year-old amid strong interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

There is also speculation his centre-back partner Micky van de Ven could leave. Our sources state that Liverpool have identified Van De Ven as a possible replacement for Ibrahima Konate, in case the latter joins Madrid on a free transfer.

