Tottenham demand RECORD fee for Cristian Romero as Barcelona get ‘serious’ and defender makes clear ‘desires’ to quit

Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero is attracting serious interest from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Atlético Madrid ahead of the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, with the defender ready to quit.

We understand that Romero, who is a key figure at the heart of the Tottenham defence, is growing increasingly frustrated with the north London club’s recruitment strategy and lack of high-profile additions.

Sources close to the situation indicate that Romero, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s premier centre-backs since joining Tottenham from Atalanta, is keen on a switch to a club regularly competing in the latter stages of the Champions League.

The 27-year-old Argentina international centre-back’s desire for a fresh challenge comes amid ongoing concerns over squad depth at Tottenham, highlighted by his recent public criticism following the January transfer window.

In a pointed post on Instagram on transfer deadline day, Romero described Tottenham’s situation as “disgraceful”.

The defender noted that Tottenham manager Thomas Frank had only 11 senior players available for the Premier League game against Manchester City last weekend amid a crippling injury crisis.

The World Cup winner’s outburst underscored broader discontent, with the club making just two senior signings – former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid and young left-back Souza – while offloading Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham Hotspur stance on Cristian Romero future

Despite Romero’s frustrations, Tottenham insiders have moved to reassure the 27-year-old that a significant rebuild is planned for the summer of 2026.

Club officials are confident of major incoming signings to bolster the squad under head coach Thomas Frank, aiming to address the deficiencies that have left the team vulnerable this season.

Romero, who signed a new four-year contract in August 2025 and extended his stay until 2029, remains a prized asset.

Any potential departure would likely command a substantial fee, with previous suggested valuations in the region of £70-£80 million (up to €92.7m, $109.5m).

That would be a record fee paid for an Argentine defender, with Lisandro Martinez currently holding that status following his £57million (€66m, $78m) move to Manchester United from Ajax in the summer of 2022.

Barcelona’s high defensive line under Hansi Flick could suit Romero’s aggressive style, while Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, a fellow Argentine, has long admired the defender’s tenacity and leadership.

For now, Spurs are holding firm, emphasising their ambition to retain their skipper as part of a renewed push for success.

Whether Romero stays to lead that charge or seeks new pastures in Spain remains one of the key storylines heading into the summer market.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Tottenham transfer news: Vuskovic talks, Akliouche decision

Romero’s exit from Tottenham in the summer of 2026 could open the door for Luka Vuskovic to break into the first team.

Vuskovic is on loan at Hamburg at the moment, with Bayern Munich monitoring the young centre-back.

Our transfer insider, Dean Jones, though, has reported that Tottenham are planning to hold talks with Vuskovic over a pathway into the first team.

We can also reveal why Tottenham did not sign Maghnes Akliouche from AS Monaco on the final day of the winter transfer window.

And finally, our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Tottenham made ‘discreet enquiries’ to sign a former Chelsea winger in the winter transfer window.