Simeone in dreamland as Tottenham star AGREES to join Atletico Madrid; £38m hijack ON

Atletico Madrid have moved into pole position to sign Tottenham Hotspur captain Cristian Romero after agreeing personal terms with the Argentinian international, TEAMtalk understands.

We reported last week that Diego Simeone’s side were preparing a serious move for the centre-back after Romero made it clear he wanted to leave north London this summer.

Now, sources have confirmed Atletico have overtaken Inter Milan in the race by reaching an agreement with the defender on a four-year contract.

Inter had previously negotiated a deal with Tottenham worth up to £38million, but we understand the Serie A champions were unable to agree personal terms with Romero.

Atletico, however, have succeeded where Inter fell short as they push to hijack the deal.

Sources have confirmed Romero has agreed a contract on terms similar to those he currently earns at Tottenham, removing one of the biggest obstacles to completing the transfer.

The defender has long admired Simeone and views the opportunity to play under his fellow Argentine as the ideal next step in his career.

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We understand negotiations between Atletico and Tottenham are progressing well, with all parties increasingly confident a deal can be struck.

Spurs remain determined not to accept less than the financial package previously agreed with Inter, but Atletico are edging closer to matching those demands.

Atletico to sell multiple stars to fund Romero transfer

Atletico have also been working hard behind the scenes to create both the financial and squad space required to complete the signing.

The Spanish giants have accelerated the departures of several first-team players to facilitate Romero’s arrival.

Left-back Matteo Ruggeri is closing in on a £22million move to Aston Villa.

Villa have stepped up their search for a new left-back with Lucas Digne preparing to join Paris Saint-Germain, and Ruggeri has emerged as their preferred target.

Although the Italian has been happy in Madrid, Atletico have already signed his replacement following the earlier arrival of Alejandro Grimaldo, allowing negotiations with Villa to advance.

Another likely departure is Nahuel Molina.

The Argentina international attracted interest from several Premier League clubs earlier this summer, but TEAMtalk understands Roma have now emerged as favourites and are in advanced discussions with Atletico over a deal for the right-back.

Roma have turned to Molina after failing to agree terms with Feyenoord for Givairo Read, with the Dutch club’s asking price deemed too high.

With outgoing transfers gathering pace and personal terms already secured, Atletico are increasingly confident Romero will become the latest marquee addition to Simeone’s squad as they look to strengthen their title credentials ahead of the new campaign.

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