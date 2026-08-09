Atletico Madrid are closing in on an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for Cristian Romero, but TEAMtalk can reveal that Barcelona and, sensationally, Arsenal have both held talks with the Argentine’s camp.

Spurs and Romero have already agreed that his time in North London will come to an end this summer, with his expected departure also prompting the club to accelerate negotiations over a new contract for Micky van de Ven, as we previously revealed.

Talks between Romero and Atletico have gone extremely well, with personal terms already agreed and the two clubs now closing in on an agreement over a transfer fee.

Atletico have stepped up their efforts significantly over the last 48 hours after completing agreements for the departures of full-backs Nahuel Molina to Roma and Matteo Ruggeri to Aston Villa. Those sales have helped create the scope for Diego Simeone’s club to push ahead with their move for the Tottenham captain.

However, while Atletico work to complete the deal, we understand Romero’s representatives and intermediaries have continued discussions with other interested clubs, and remarkably, one of those is Tottenham’s north London rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners have a long history of signing Spurs captains, famously bringing Sol Campbell to Highbury in 2001, and they have now explored the possibility of making Romero the latest to make the controversial move across north London.

Arsenal are looking at defensive reinforcements after William Saliba suffered a back problem which could potentially keep him out for the remainder of the year.

Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa remains among the options being assessed, but TEAMtalk can confirm that Arsenal have also shown an interest in Romero and have made contact with his camp.

However, Tottenham have made their position absolutely clear…

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Tottenham block Arsenal deal as Barcelona make Romero push

Spurs sources have told TEAMtalk that the club have ‘zero intention’ of considering a deal with Arsenal.

Tottenham retain complete control of Romero’s future given he has three years remaining on his contract and will not entertain the prospect of strengthening their biggest domestic rivals.

Arsenal’s interest has not progressed to negotiations between the clubs and intermediaries have already made it clear to the Gunners’ hierarchy that a deal is not possible.

Romero’s camp have not denied the Arsenal contact and have confirmed that they are holding discussions with a number of clubs as they consider the defender’s next move.

Inter Milan had previously led the race but failed to reach an agreement with Romero over personal terms. Atletico have been able to do so, putting them firmly ahead in the race.

We can also confirm that Barcelona have emerged as genuine contenders.

The Catalan giants have agreed to loan Ronald Araujo to Liverpool, while Ferran Torres, Marc Casado, Tommy Marques and Roony Bardghji are all in discussions over possible departures.

Those moves could create both squad and financial space for Barcelona to make a serious move for Romero.

Atletico are fully aware of the rival interest but remain confident that they can get their man.

Simeone is pushing hard for Romero’s arrival and Atletico are now hoping to accelerate negotiations with Tottenham over the coming days to prevent either Barcelona or another suitor from disrupting their plans.

For now, Atletico remain in pole position, but the late interest from Barcelona – and particularly Arsenal’s remarkable approach for Tottenham’s captain – has added an unexpected twist to Romero’s expected exit.

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