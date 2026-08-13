Several Spurs stars could follow Cristian Romero out of the club

Atletico Madrid have finalised an agreement with Tottenham for Cristian Romero, with the Argentina international set to leave the club this weekend, and TEAMtalk can confirm the five other stars who could depart Spurs next.

Tottenham sources have confirmed that a deal worth €40million (£34.2m / $46.1m), including add-ons, has been agreed, while Romero has already settled personal terms with Atletico – as TEAMtalk previously revealed.

The agreement also includes a 15 per cent sell-on clause in Tottenham’s favour.

Atletico have long admired Romero and the move was always the Argentine’s preferred option should he leave north London this summer.

Spurs had accepted that their captain could depart if the right offer arrived, despite the defender having three years remaining on his contract.

Inter Milan and Barcelona had also been interested, while Arsenal made an approach for the centre-back, but Atletico have ultimately won the race.

Romero’s departure is another major part of Roberto De Zerbi’s reshaping of the Tottenham squad.

Spurs have added significant experience and quality this summer with the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson, but there has also been a steady stream of departures.

Luka Vuskovic, Manor Solomon, Radu Dragusin, Will Lankshear, Alejo Veliz, Alfie Devine and Yves Bissouma have all left, with more changes now expected.

We understand that four more Tottenham stars could leave before the window slams shut, with Djed Spence’s exit believed to be imminent.

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Spence and Phillips set to follow Romero out of Tottenham

Spence is on the verge of completing his move to Inter Milan after Tottenham agreed terms with the Italian champions.

TEAMtalk understands the England international should complete the transfer this weekend after making it clear that Inter was his preferred destination.

Spence has already enjoyed football abroad with Rennes and Genoa and the opportunity to return to Serie A proved decisive as negotiations accelerated.

Ashley Phillips is another expected departure.

His proposed move to Middlesbrough stalled last week after complications over the structure of the deal due to issue with his medical, but we understand the defender is still expected to leave Tottenham within the next week.

Middlesbrough remain a possibility, with a loan deal that could include an option now being discussed as the clubs attempt to revive negotiations.

Vicario loan likely as Sarr, Bergvall futures hang in the balance

Tottenham are also expecting Guillermo Vicario to leave on loan for Serie A this month, with Juventus among the clubs interested in the goalkeeper.

Juventus, however, are also in talks with Paris Saint-Germain about possibly taking Zion Suzuki on-loan, who is finalising a move to the Parc Des Princes from Parma.

However, PSG are deciding whether to give Lucas Chevalier another chance or bring in Suzuki now. If they go with Chevalier, Juve have already confirmed their desire to take the Japanese number one.

Torino also remain keen on Vicario. They had been hoping to land Leeds’ Lucas Perri but Marseille have stepped in and look set to land him on a permanent deal.

There are also continued doubts over Pape Matar Sarr, with a number of clubs monitoring the midfielder. We understand Aston Villa and Brentford are among those who have shown an interest.

Lucas Bergvall’s future will also be decided in the coming weeks, but as we previously revealed Roberto De Zerbi is keen to keep the Scandinavian starlet – despite interest from the likes of Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

FULL BREAKDOWN – Every completed Tottenham transfer in summer 2026: Signings, sales, loans