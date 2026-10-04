Critics rave over ‘man possessed’ Tottenham star giving De Zerbi a huge dilemma

Tottenham Hotspur full-back Andy Robertson has given Roberto De Zerbi a real selection headache after making history for Scotland on Saturday night, as he put on a barnstorming display against North Macedonia.

Robertson became only the second-ever Scotland player to reach 100 caps, following in the footsteps of Celtic and Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish.

The 32-year-old has been one of Tottenham’s better players in a disastrous start to the new season for De Zerbi‘s men, who currently sit bottom of the Premier League table after five games.

Having signed on a free transfer from Liverpool over the summer, he has silenced any doubters regarding his ability to still be a regular starting left-back in the English top flight during the latter stages of his career.

And his display in Skopje will have thrilled De Zerbi, with the Scottish media waxing lyrical about the veteran left-back after goals from Kieron Bowie and John McGinn sealed an impressive win.

The Scotsman wrote: “A landmark game for the captain as he won his 100th cap. He was mightily impressive until the 83rd minute when a short pass put McKenna in trouble, otherwise his mark would be higher.

“Rampaged up the left flank and looked in the mood to score, with three efforts raining down on Dimitrievski. A night to remember for a Scotland legend. Eight.”

The National stated: “A performance befitting of becoming Scotland’s second-ever centurion.

“Showed his intent with four strikes in the first half as he blitzed forward and caused North Macedonia problem after problem. Rarely challenged defensively, meaning he had the freedom to charge forward and do his best work in the opposition half.

“A professional display, especially after Scotland reduced to ten, in the words of James McFadden, ‘A man possessed’. Eight.”

Finally, the Scottish Sun wrote: “Joined King Kenny as Scotland centurion. Close to bagging fifth Scotland goal on big night after just four minutes but fierce strike was tipped over. Went close again twice in fittingly polished display…Eight.”

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De Zerbi facing Tottenham selection dilemma

The Italian now faces a massive call when domestic action resumes after the three-week international break, with Tottenham heading to Manchester United on October 10.

While Robertson has started the majority of games under De Zerbi so far this season, Destiny Udogie will be fresh and raring to go, having been training at Hotspur Way after being snubbed by Italy this time around.

Udogie is the more defensively sound, and it would come as no surprise if he was favoured over the more attack-minded Robertson for the game at Old Trafford.

Either way, De Zerbi faces a tough choice in a game where Spurs will be desperately seeking their first three points of the campaign against a United side also struggling under Michael Carrick.

Indeed, there is the slim possibility that the loser of this game could end up being savked, given the growing pressure on both managers.

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