Tottenham cruelly told they’re ‘back in their place’, as Postecoglou learns how to catch Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur have been savagely told they are ‘back in their place’ after their winless run stretched to five games against West Ham United on Thursday night.

Tottenham had a fantastic start to the season under new manager Ange Postecogolou, winning eight of their first 10 Premier League games and building up a solid lead at the top of the table. Tottenham performed so well under Postecoglou that he became the first new Prem boss to win three Manager of the Month awards in a row.

However, the North London side’s campaign has come to a halt in recent weeks. During the 4-1 defeat to Chelsea on November 6, integral stars James Maddison and Micky van de Ven picked up serious injuries, while Destiny Udogie and Cristian Romero got sent off.

That clash against Mauricio Pochettino’s side ended Spurs’ unbeaten run, and they have not been able to pick up another victory since.

Spurs have lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa and West Ham, as well as drawing 3-3 with Manchester City at the Etihad.

They have now fallen down to fifth in the table, nine points behind rivals and leaders Arsenal, as well as three points off the top four.

Reacting to the loss against West Ham, Arsenal hero Ray Parlour issued a brutal verdict on Spurs. “It’s early days and they got off to a brilliant start, but Spurs have been put back in their place a little bit if I’m honest,” he said on talkSPORT.

Parlour was sitting alongside Spurs supporter Jamie O’Hara, who was left frustrated by the comment. Parlour added: “They have a little bit. You [fans] do get above yourselves a little bit when you start doing well. You could argue Arsenal do a little bit sometimes.”

Tottenham ‘so open’, unlike Prem rivals

O’Hara then explained the difference between Spurs and title-chasing sides like Arsenal and City, with Postecoglou’s men at far more risk of conceding goals in transition.

“Spurs are so open,” he said. “Yeah it’s free flowing and great to watch and everyone’s jumped on the bandwagon.

“Spurs are playing brilliant football, but you’ve still got to win games. West Ham last night was how to win big games.

“You see Man City and Arsenal doing it – ugly wins, wins that matter, and Spurs don’t look like they can do that, they look like they’re going to concede goals under pressure.”

While Spurs thrived initially without talisman Harry Kane, their form has now fallen off a cliff. It could be argued that this is largely down to new playmaker Maddison being out of action, but Parlour still thinks Spurs are missing their former goalscorer.

“Losing Harry Kane, as much as it was good money for the club and he was never going to sign a new contract, you’re still losing all those goals,” he added.

“It’s always going to affect a team like Spurs, as much as you don’t want it to, it’s going to. Any team that loses those goals, it’s going to be a problem.”

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klinsmann has admitted he is ‘really sorry’ for piling more misery on Postecoglou at Spurs.