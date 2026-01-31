Fabrizio Romano reveals when Curtis Jones ‘could really leave Liverpool’ as Tottenham ‘willing to offer £30m’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed when Curtis Jones could leave Liverpool, following claims that Tottenham Hotspur are ready to make a bid for the Anfield star to bring him to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Liverpool have decided not to let Jones leave for Inter Milan now. Sources have told us that although Inter held talks with the midfielder’s camp, the defending Premier League champions have made it clear that Jones will stay part of Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s side for the rest of the season.

Inter’s interest in the 25-year-old midfielder came just days after it emerged that Tottenham want to sign Jones from Liverpool in the January transfer window.

DAVEOKOP, a Liverpool-centric news outlet, reported that Thomas Frank’s Tottenham are ‘willing to initially offer £30m as an opening offer’ for Jones.

That offer of £30million (€34.6m, $41.1m) has not come yet, and it is unlikely that Liverpool will sell Jones now.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool could sell the midfielder if he does not sign a new contract, having earlier reported that “Tottenham were very aggressive on Curtis Jones at the beginning of the transfer window before signing Conor Gallagher”.

Jones is out of contract at Liverpool in the summer of 2027.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Curtis Jones was keen on a move to Inter, but the problem is that Curtis Jones, as I told you last night, has a contract till 2027 at Liverpool, and Liverpool will not let the player leave on loan, unless he signs a new contract.

“At the moment, we are not at that stage. So, Liverpool are not approving the exit of Curtis Jones unless he accepts to sign a new contract in the next hours, but it’s something at the moment is not happening.

“So, Liverpool are not opening the door to this possibility.

“Then, if you ask me about Curtis Jones, my feeling is that if it’s not in this window, in the summer, something could happen around him because the contract situation must be sorted, otherwise he could really leave Liverpool in 2026.”

Tottenham are in the market for ANOTHER midfielder

Tottenham signed former Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in the middle of January for £34million (€39.2m, $46.5m).

However, last season’s Europa League winners are still in the market for another midfielder.

The DAVEOKOP report about Tottenham’s willingness to bid for Jones came on January 23, 2026.

On January 28, it emerged that Tottenham had ‘enquired’ about Leon Goretzka, who is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Bayern have decided that they will not sell midfielder Goretzka in the middle of the campaign.

Tottenham are clearly in the market for another midfielder, and if they are unable to get one now, it is very likely that they will revisit the situation in the summer of 2026.

That is when a potential transfer of Jones to Tottenham will become a real possibility.

Of course, there are some key factors that need to be taken into consideration.

Thomas Frank’s future at Tottenham is far from certain, with Arne Slot also not certain if he will stay as Liverpool manager beyond the end of the season.

Jones could end up signing a new contract with Liverpool between now and the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

