Randal Kolo Muani is struggling to make the most of his chance to become a regular starter as a striker for Tottenham Hotspur and was taken off at half time of their game against Manchester United on Saturday.

After making an assist against Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek, Kolo Muani was named in the starting lineup for a third consecutive Premier League match by Thomas Frank for Saturday’s early kick-off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

However, the summer signing (on loan from Paris Saint-Germain) struggled to get involved before being withdrawn by Frank at half time.

The striker position remains one of slight concern for Tottenham, with Dominic Solanke out with an injury. Even if he was available, there have been some doubts about Frank’s faith in him – although those claims have been downplayed by sources.

In Solanke’s absence, Kolo Muani has been getting chances to become the go-to option, but hasn’t taken them. In the United game, Richarlison was shifted from the left wing – another problem position that Spurs are trying to find a solution in – to the centre-forward role as Kolo Muani made way for Wilson Odobert.

A closer look at the stats from the first half show why Kolo Muani was an obvious candidate to come off, with Spurs trailing 1-0 at the break and having failed as a collective to register a shot on target.

Kolo Muani himself didn’t contribute any shots of any variety. In fact, he only touched the ball 12 times – the least of anyone on the pitch, including both goalkeepers.

He lost possession four times and was only able to complete six successful passes.

Kolo Muani also failed to complete any successful dribbles and only won a single aerial duel.

He has now gone four Premier League games without making a goal contribution and will have to wait until after the November international break to try and get up and running.

Frank confirmed this week that Solanke is still some way off a return from injury, admitting he won’t be able to play in a behind-closed-doors friendly during the break but might be back before the end of 2025.

With that in mind, Kolo Muani should have more chances to try and impress, unless Frank decides to put Richarlison ahead of him in the pecking order.

Richarlison is approaching the final 18 months of his contract in north London, so is another player Tottenham need to make a decision about the future of amid interest in a return to Everton.

What does future hold for Kolo Muani?

As for Kolo Muani, there is no compulsory purchase clause in the loan agreement with PSG. If Spurs soon decide they don’t envisage him being a part of their future, they might want to give the minutes to a player they can still make some money from instead.

Nevertheless, Kolo Muani has been called up by France for the November international break and will be aiming to approach the stage with a fresh mindset before coming back to Tottenham intent on making more of an impression.

There needs to be improvements from what he showed against Man Utd, though – and that’s not just an individual issue.

As stated, Spurs have had problems settling on their options out wide. Xavi Simons is another recent signing facing scrutiny for his lack of output recently.

Any striker can only deal with what they are served and perhaps the fact Kolo Muani touched the ball so infrequently against United was down to his teammates’ lack of creativity as well.

There’s a lot to work on still for Spurs to integrate their new striker, who can become more dangerous – as shown by his 10-goal loan spell at Juventus over 22 appearances in the second half of last season – but needs to lift his own standards and hope those around him do too in order to fulfil his potential.

