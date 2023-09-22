Harry Kane: Levy applauded for ‘no-brainer’ clause as Tottenham return already inked in

Tottenham have been told that inserting a buy-back clause in Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich contract was a complete “no-brainer” for the north London club.

The England skipper spent over ten years at Spurs where he racked up a club-record 278 goals, including 213 in the Premier League that places him just 47 behind Alan Shearer’s all-time record.

However, Kane joined Bayern for an initial £86million in the summer in his search for silverware after growing tired of Tottenham‘s trophyless run.

But a twist in the transfer was revealed by Daniel Levy this week, as the club’s chairman revealed Spurs buy-back clause inserted for the 30-year-old.

Levy insisted that the club’s former talisman will “always be welcome back” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And now, speaking to ‘Football Insider‘, former Spurs defender Alan Hutton has not ruled out a sensational return for Kane and backed the striker to have a go at breaking Shearer’s goals record.

When asked what he made of the clause revealed by Levy, Hutton said: “Well played. It will be interesting to see what the buy-back clause is, what it is worth, when it becomes active because there could be all these stipulations added on.

“I think that from Tottenham and Daniel Levy’s point of view it was a no-brainer. He is a legend at the club why would he not want to go back at some stage? Especially if he is still feeling fit enough. Could he still come back and break Alan Shearer’s record at the team that he loves?

“I think it is a nice thing if he were to come back and finish his career at Tottenham, I think the fans would enjoy that as long as he has still got that willingness to play at a high level.”

READ MORE: The 10 most expensive transfers in the summer of 2023: Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, Declan Rice to Arsenal…

No Kane, no problem for Tottenham

As Hutton says it will interesting to discover when that clause becomes active and at what price.

However, Tottenham do not appear to be missing Kane at the current time as they sit second in the Premier League table behind Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou’s men are also the third-highest scorers in the top flight and have been sharing the goals around so far.

Spurs are back in action on Sunday when they head to Arsenal for the first north London derby of the season.

READ MORE: Tottenham join Liverpool in heated battle for €40m Ligue 1 star as four European giants circle