Daniel Levy issue clouding stunning Tottenham return for Harry Kane; buy-back clause also not what it seems

The alleged buy-back clause in Harry Kane’s contract with Bayern Munich has been clarified, and any Tottenham return could be complicated by Daniel Levy, per multiple reports.

Tottenham sold their all-time leading scorer to Bayern Munich over the summer, collecting roughly £100m in the process. Kane has quickly bedded in in Bavaria, notching five goals and a pair of assists in his first six matches for Bayern.

However, speculation over a stunning return to Tottenham further down the road has begun to swirl.

Spues chairman, Daniel Levy, was asked whether Tottenham inserted a buy-back clause into Kane’s Bayern contract during a fans forum on Tuesday night.

Per the Telegraph, Levy chuckled before responding: “of course”.

Returning to the Premier League would give Kane a chance to become the Premier League’s record goalscorer.

Kane (213) currently trails Alan Shearer (260) by 47 strikes. If retaining his ultra high standards, that deficit could be overcome in two seasons.

However, according to both the Daily Mail and Telegraph, the buy-back clause in question isn’t quite what it seems.

Harry Kane clause explained

Both outlets align with their reporting when claiming the clause actually relates to Tottenham having first refusal. In other words, Spurs will be at the front of the queue if Bayern agree to sell and Kane wishes to return to England.

However, no fixed transfer fee has been agreed, meaning Tottenham would have to negotiate a sum with Bayern.

Further clouding any potential return to north London is Daniel Levy himself.

Relations between Kane and Levy ‘strained’

Both outlets confirm relations between Kane and Levy became strained during the latter stages of Kane’s move to Bayern.

Kane was infamously told to return to north London despite driving to the airport to catch a flight to Munich. The Mail suggest that was because Levy ‘pushed back’ on certain parts of the deal that Bayern and Kane believed had already been rubberstamped.

Furthermore, Kane was reportedly blocked from entering Tottenham’s training ground in the hours leading up to his exit.

The Telegraph state Kane was ‘verbally told’ it would be inappropriate to join training after accepting Bayern’s bid.

As such, it’s suggested the biggest barrier to a future Kane return might be the presence of Levy.

