Reputed transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has arrived in Germany to try and accelerate the signing of explosive young forward Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich.

The 19-year-old put a host of top European clubs on alert when he told the Bundesliga giants that he would like to leave the club before the end of the January transfer window in the search for more regular game time.

Indeed, Tel has only started four games in all competitions this season, totalling 458 minutes of action for Vincent Kompany’s men, as he’s found it hard competing with the likes of Harry Kane, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman in a strong Bayern frontline.

That competition could end up benefitting an injury-hit Tottenham attack, with reports suggesting that the two clubs have already agreed a €60million (£50.2m / $62m) deal to take the France Under-21 international to north London.

Indeed, it appears that Spurs are set to beat the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Chelsea to the addition of the teenage talent – judging by Romano’s latest post on X.

He revealed: “Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has arrived in Munich today in order to accelerate talks for Mathys Tel.

“Agreement already done with Bayern, face to face talks now with Tel and his agent.

“Spurs trying to push as they’re aware of competition from Premier League clubs.”

That news will certainly come as a major boost to Ange Postecoglou’s beleagured frontline, which is already missing the likes of Dominic Solanke, Brennan Johnson, James Maddison, Timo Werner and Wilson Odobert.

Tel’s ability to play as either a left-winger or as a No.9 could be critical to Spurs pulling away from the relegation places and having a strong second half of the campaign as they also remain in three cup competitions.

Kane sounded out over Tel qualities

Meanwhile, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie Redknapp has revealed Harry Kane’s assessment of his Bayern Munich teammate Tel, as a transfer edges closer to completion.

If Tel does choose to join Spurs then Kane believes his former club will have picked up a great talent, according to Redknapp.

“He’s a very talented player, that’s for sure,” Redknapp said when asked about Tel on Sky Sports News.

“19 years of age and Tottenham have obviously signed a lot of good young players in the last few years. That seems to be the profile of what they are trying to get.

“I messaged Harry Kane earlier on and he was very complimentary about him.

“First of all, he said he was a great guy; wants to work, good trainer, a good finisher and has a lot of potential.”

Redknapp, however, is worried about the size of the fee that Tottenham have reportedly agreed to pay for the player and questioned how often he will actually feature for Postecoglou’s side – even with the club’s current injury crisis.

He added: “It’s a lot of money, 50 million, for a 19 year old. You can’t think of too many others players at that age that have cost much more.

“He can play across the line… but there’s still Son (Heung-Min), there’s still (Dejan) Kulusevski and (Dominic) Solanke when he is fit.

“So there’s probably not a guarantee that he’ll come in as a regular starter but trying to get in front of Harry Kane at Bayern Munich is not easy as we know.”

