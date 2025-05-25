Tottenham are expected to ramp up their transfer business following their qualification for next season’s Champions League, and it appears that a move for a top playmaker could be closer to happening.

The north London outfit could bank in excess of £100million after securing Europa League glory last week and securing their place at the top table of European football for next season.

Tottenham fans will certainly be hoping that most of that figure is reinvested in the squad, even if it remains unclear who will be in charge of the club for the 2025/26 campaign.

Despite the doubts over Ange Postecoglou’s long-term future, fresh additions are still being lined up ahead of Fabio Paratici’s return to the club as sporting director and one such target is RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons.

A report from Spanish outlet Fichajes suggests that Tottenham are the firm favourites to sign the Netherlands international, especially after Leipzig failed to quality for Europe themselves this season.

Simons will be allowed to leave if his €80m (£68m) release clause is met, while the road has cleared for a Spurs move after Liverpool switched their focus from the Leipzig star to Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz instead.

Described as a “superstar” in the making by former TEAMtalk feature writer Ben Mattinson, Simons left Paris Saint-Germain to make his name at Leipzig back in the summer of 2023, playing the coming campaign as a loanee before signing permanently in a €50m (£42m) deal.

Alternating between central attacking midfield and playing out wide, he has notched 44 goal contributions from 76 matches in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Simons certainly has the quality to make a big mark on the Tottenham squad, whoever is managing the club next season, but there is one major question mark over the potential signing.

Xavi Simons a luxury signing Tottenham do not need

While there can be no doubting that Simons is a quality performer and would do well in north London if he made the move, there are other areas of the Tottenham squad that are in greater need of upgrades.

James Maddison and Dejan Kulusesvki already alternate in the No.10 role for Spurs and that is unlikely to change going forward after Champions League qualification.

There was talk that both players could move on this summer before that massive Europa League triumph, but the injured pair will now put all their focus on getting fit again ahead of the new campaign.

In terms of positions where Spurs need to make improvements, the addition of at least one new centre-back, potentially two new central midfielders and another striker remain the priorities.

Cristian Romero, who will miss the final game of the season against Brighton with a toe injury, continues to be heavily linked with a move to Spain – a move that would leave a big hole to fill regardless of his inconsistent performances this term.

Yves Bissouma is also expected to be sold, with a deal already in the pipeline for Real Betis star Johnny Cardoso to replace the Mali international as Tottenham’s new defensive midfielder.

In terms of a new central striker addition, the club want stronger competition for Dominic Solanke as they also prepare to offload Brazilian flop Richarlison.

One thing is for sure, it will be a busy summer in north London as the club make a decision on Postecoglou’s future ahead of building a squad capable of coping with the demands of top-level European football as well as domestically – something they struggled massively with this season.

