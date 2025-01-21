Former Tottenham Hotspur chief executive Claude Littner has revealed why he thinks Danel Levy is not the man to blame for the club’s struggles this season and that the buck should squarely sit with Ange Postecoglou.

The current campaign has been nothing short of a disaster for Spurs as they currently 15th in the Premier League, just eight points above the relegation places, although they are at least in pole position to book a place in the Carabao Cup final.

Defeat at Everton on Sunday made it just one win in their last 10 league outings, leading for more calls for Postecoglou to be shown the door. However, Tottenham fans at Goodison Park made it very clear that they feel Levy is the villain of the piece for not giving Postecoglou a strong enough squad to cope with the demands of four competitions.

Littner has been interacting with a number of Spurs supporters on X, with many of the conversations revolving around Levy’s running of the club and how the squad is built.

During Tottenham’s defeat to Everton, one fan asked Littner to ‘have a word with Levy and tell him to fire Ange’. Littner responded with ‘he knows’, indicating that the Tottenham chairman appears to have lost faith in the Australian.

When another supporter suggested Levy was equally responsible for Tottenham’s failings, Littner offered a strong statement in support of the 62-year-old.

Posting on his X account, he wrote: “I do not see Daniel as part of the problem. He has put Spurs in a very firm financial position. We now need a manager with the experience and know-how to overcome our shortcomings and challenge for Honours.”

Levy has to take some of the blame

While some of what Littner says is true, the turnover of players at Tottenham over the summer was quite alarming, especially when you consider the amount of experience that walked out the door to be replaced by talented younger players.

Postecoglou needed some experienced hands to go along with the likes of Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, who have been thrown to the wolves this season – especially Gray, playing as a makeshift centre-back.

With less than a fortnight now left in the winter window, Postecoglou needs at least two new faces through the door – with a striker now the priority after Dominic Solanke’s new injury.

Top target Jonathan David was in the country on Tuesday evening and scored as his Lille side suffered a 2-1 Champions League defeat to Liverpool, with the Canada international a more than affordable option for Spurs.

Lille, however, remain in the mix to try and qualify for the knockout stages of the competition, while David himself has already indicated that he is more likely to move on in the summer.

Spurs could also add to their defensive ranks before the February 3 cut-off date, with a centre-back and left-back also eyed, while a move for another central midfielder should not be ruled out in what could be a busy few days ahead for Levy and co. – if they decide to open the purse strings.

