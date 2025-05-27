Tottenham have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane, who remains a long-term Arsenal target, on a free transfer this summer.

The 29-year-old winger will become a free agent when his contract with the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions expires at the end of next month.

Bayern have been unable to agree a new contract with Sane, who has been offered a new three-year deal on a reduced salary having recently appointed super-agent Pini Zahavi to act on his behalf.

Sane has plenty of previous experience of playing in the Premier League, having recorded an impressive 83 goal contributions in 139 games for Manchester City, winning two Premier League titles during his time at The Etihad.

Sky Sports reports that North London rivals Spurs and Arsenal have both now been contacted regarding a move for the Germany international, with the Gunners having been admirers for some time due to the wide man playing under Mikel Arteta during his stint as Pep Guardiola’s assistant in Manchester.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich actually have a strong working relationship, with Spurs having allowed both Harry Kane and Eric Dier to move to Bavaria back in the summer of 2023 – although in fairness Dier was a free agent and could have gone where he wanted.

Sane still has plenty to offer despite the fact he is approaching his 30s, having scored 13 goals and laid on six assists in 45 games for Bayern this season.

His ability to play on either flank also makes the German an attractive proposition for a Tottenham side who are on the hunt for fresh attacking talent this summer.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Tottenham wages: Top 10 highest-paid players; elite star can’t crack top three

Sane salary could present a problem for Tottenham

The addition of Sane on a free transfer for Tottenham would no doubt be a real coup for the club ahead of their return to the Champions League.

However, the player’s salary demands will almost certainly cause issues for a club who do not traditionally pay out large amounts even for their top players.

Skipper Son Heung-min is the highest earner at £190,000-a-week, with James Maddison and Cristian Romero following close behind the South Korean.

Bayern’s last base salary offer to Sane was for around £160,000-a-week, a figure that did not include bonuses. While that fee could be manageable for Tottenham, Sane’s age will almost certainly be factored into any decision.

There remains the possibility that Romero’s salary could come off the books if a proposed move to Spain transpires, while a return to Europe’s elite cup competition has given the club a projected £100m boost.

Much will now depend on what the player himself decides, although Spurs will almost certainly be concerned by Arteta’s links with the winger and the potential that Sane could easily be persuaded to move to the red half of north London instead.

Ironically, if he does join Spurs one of Sane’s first games for his new club could come against Bayern at the Allianz Arena in August when the two clubs are due to face off in a friendly clash ahead of the new season.

Latest Tottenham news

🔵 Electric forward ticks two big Tottenham boxes as Levy sets transfer in motion

🔵 Tottenham plan shock ‘attractive’ bid for Chelsea forward – report

🔵 Levy masterclass to seal elite €80m Tottenham signing despite Postecoglou doubts

VOTE – Which Spurs player do you think has the highest transfer value?