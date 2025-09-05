Simon Jordan feels Daniel Levy has been pushed out so Tottenham can be sold

Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan feels the Lewis family “pushed” Daniel Levy out at Tottenham, and feels it’s “no secret” that the club will be sold.

Levy spent nearly 25 years in his role as executive chairman at Spurs, but brought a shock when he stepped down from his role on Thursday night. It has been speculated that Levy was told to go rather than making his own decision.

Former Palace owner Jordan feels that was the case, with the Lewis family now wanting to sell Tottenham.

“Probably Joe Lewis or the Lewis family have pushed Daniel. My nose tells me that. The judgement is interesting whether they want to get some new money in the business, whether they’re selling the business,” Jordan said on talkSPORT.

“Daniel may be being moved out of the way to be able to achieve both outcomes.

“The Lewis family are suggesting that they want a new level of success, which then positions them with extra currency with the fans.

“I think it’s no secret that Tottenham probably is for sale. It’s no secret that the Lewis family probably want to extract maximum value.

“There’s been a raft of people conversations, I understand, in terms of people perceiving to be interested. Whether that’s Bahrainians [Bahrainis], Americans.”

Tottenham valued at £4billion

A report from GIVEMESPORT suggests anyone looking to buy Tottenham would have to part with £4billion.

That figure is based on revenue from the stadium, which hosts NFL games, prize money in the Premier League and Europe and the healthy financial situation the club find themselves in.

Amid suggestions of a Qatari takeover, sources there are said to have distanced themselves, with American interest deemed most likely.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware that the anticipated cash injection to come from Levy’s departure is likely to see big signings made over the next couple of years, leading to Tottenham sitting at the top table in Europe.

