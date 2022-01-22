Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy should follow Aston Villa’s blueprint set with their Philippe Coutinho deal for transfer success in January, one pundit has said.

Spurs are facing a crucial transfer window as they look to help manager Antonio Conte improve the team. The Italian boss reportedly wants a new centre-back and a new winger before the end of the month.

Tottenham are on their way towards signing Wolves star Adama Traore. Indeed, Conte wants the Spain international as either an option up front or at wing-back.

Spurs are reportedly closing in on a deal for Traore and are looking elsewhere for new additions.

But the London club have been criticised for their transfer operations for a number of windows. As such, director of football Fabio Paratici is reportedly working on revolutionising the club’s scouting system.

But Tottenham have also faced criticism of late for a lack of backing compared to some of their Premier League rivals.

Writing in a column for the Daily Mail, Micah Richards said Spurs chairman Levy would be “crazy” not to back serial title winner Conte.

Richards noted that Conte, who won the Premier League with Chelsea, has not come back to London to “waste time”.

The pundit added, though, that the Coutinho to Villa deal is a blueprint for the best way to back a manager.

“To enhance their prospects, however, the right additions this month would be an enormous advantage,” Richards wrote.

“Conte has a pull and Spurs must capitalise on that, in the same way Steven Gerrard was able to attract Philippe Coutinho to Aston Villa. That was a club backing their manager.

“Tottenham must maintain it — and to do that, it means giving Conte the opportunity to really enhance this squad. He is the best possible manager they could have wished for at this time. They cannot waste this chance.”

Levy, Conte eye Tottenham exits

But this month’s transfer window is proving a delicate one for Tottenham.

Reports have claimed that they must sell or loan players alongside making new signings.

Midfielder Dele Alli has had links with a move away for a while. He has had struggles for form and game time.

Newcastle had previously ruled out a move for the Englishman, but they have supposedly performed a transfer U-turn and are now in talks with Spurs.