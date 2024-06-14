Former Tottenham defender Alan Hutton has revealed why Daniel Levy will be prepared to splash out £60million on Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze this summer in a move that will thrill Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs are been having tipped to win the race for the England playmaker, despite strong interest from the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City in one of the form players of the season just gone.

After some injury issues earlier in the campaign, Eze, along with Palace forward duo Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta, finished the season in sensational fashion.

Eze himself finished the season with 11 goals and six assists in 31 games in all competitions, earning a place in the England squad for Euro 2024 as a result.

But while the former QPR man prepares to take on Serbia on Sunday in the Three Lions opener, rumours persist over where he will be playing his club football next season.

And the one team that is continually being tipped to land the 25-year-old talent is Tottenham, with Hutton seeing no reason a deal won’t get done – even at Palace’s exit clause price of £60m.

Levy is normally regarded as a tough negotiator who likes to get the best possible deals for the club, but every now and again there will be an exception and Eze could be just that.

When asked if Levy and Postecoglou will feel that the attacker is worth that sort of fee this summer, Hutton exclusively told Tottenham News: “Yeah, I think so for someone who is so talented and at a good age.

“Normally when you get a little bit older, you get a little more restricted. You need to play in a certain type of formation, you need to be this sort of player and he just doesn’t look like that sort of guy.

“He just goes out and plays with a smile on his face, he plays with a lot of freedom and he’s got so much attacking quality. He can score goals, he can assist, these are the type of guys you need and he’s been rewarded for his good form by being picked for the England squad.

“I think he could go and be a shining star so £60million is right. You look at some of the prices that are getting banded around now for players that aren’t as good, so I can understand that.

“If he’s going to be available for that price, I think Levy will spend it.”

Levy ready to splash the cash

Levy has shown that is willing to spend big on the right player in recent times, with Tanguy Ndombele, Richarlison, Brennan Johnson, Cristian Romero and James Maddison all costing more than £40m.

However, Tottenham are yet to really burst through that £60m barrier like many of their rivals but will need to if they are to get back in the Champions League and stay there.

Bringing in Eze would be a good start, although quite where Postecoglou is ready to play him is another matter.

Maddison fills the No.10 role while skipper Son-Heung min is expected to return to the left-wing when a new No.9 is brought in.

However, you can never have enough good players and Postecoglou would surely welcome that particular headache.