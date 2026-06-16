Senesi vs Romero: Danny Murphy details why Tottenham need not panic over skipper’s inevitable exit

Danny Murphy has exclusively told TEAMtalk why Tottenham should not be too concerned over losing Cristian Romero this summer, after landing a “wonderful footballer” in Marcos Senesi, while he also explains why Roberto De Zerbi’s side can challenge for Europe again next season.

The north London outfit are undergoing a defensive revamp under the Italian after maintaining their Premier League status on the final day of the 2025/26 season.

Andy Robertson has arrived on a free transfer from Liverpool, with Senesi doing likewise after his contract at Bournemouth came to an end. Add Jan Paul van Hecke to that mix, assuming Tottenham are able to get a deal over the line for the Brighton man, and De Zerbi’s defence could have a completely different look to it once the new campaign gets underway.

And Murphy, who spent two seasons at Spurs in the mid-2000s, is particularly impressed with the capture of Senesi and believes it can offset the loss of Romero as the Argentine continues to be heavily linked with a switch to Spain.

“I think as an overall defender, Romero probably has better qualities with his athleticism and his aerial prowess, but Senesi is a more reliable player,” Murphy told TEAMtalk in association with NetBet.

“He plays more games, is a lot more disciplined, he’s calm, he’s a wonderful footballer. Senesi’s distribution from the back is up there with the best in the Premier League.

“If you watch him as much as I have, you’ll see his passing through the lines is phenomenal, he’s a wonderful footballer and Tottenham fans will see those aspects of him.

“He maybe lacks a yard, and he’s not quite as athletic as Romero, but he’s different. You need some pace and physicality alongside Senesi really. I’m not saying he’s slow but in terms of the Premier League, if you want to press and go after teams, you wouldn’t leave him isolated, he’d need some help alongside him with some pace.

“He’s a different player to Romero but he’s certainly a good addition and they should be delighted they’ve got him.”

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Murphy says Spurs can challenge for Europe under De Zerbi

Murphy, meanwhile, is confident that his old club will be a long way from the back-to-back 17th-placed finishes of the last two seasons after having a full pre-season of De Zerbi under their belts.

He added: “Realistically, top eight should be really attainable, but I’d imagine he’d be thinking a bit above that though, maybe top six, as that would guarantee proper European football.

“I think Spurs’ capability and budget, if they spend well in the summer, should put them in that conversation. When you look at what Bournemouth, Brentford and Sunderland did this season, Tottenham should be in there, and I think they will.

“I think he [Roberto de Zerbi] is a terrific coach, he’s very high intensity and he demands a lot from his players, and because of the discontent around the last two seasons and the fans voicing that so clearly and for so long now, I would be absolutely amazed if Tottenham didn’t go really big this summer and try to change that squad around by bringing in 5 or 6 players.

“I sense a feel-good factor at Tottenham at the beginning of the season, I think they’ll get right behind the manager, and I think top eight or top six is a realistic target for them.”