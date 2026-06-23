Tottenham told 90-goal World Cup striker target can FINALLY fill cavernous Harry Kane void

Former Tottenham midfielder Darren Anderton has named a top Premier League striker target he believes can finally bring about an end to the search for Harry Kane’s successor in north London, a mere three years after the club legend walked away.

Spurs have already begun their overall of Roberto De Zerbi’s squad by adding three new defensive signings in Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, but there remain some glaring needs in the starting XI.

The north London club failed to replace another legendary figure in Son Heung-min last summer, after the left-winger moved to MLS side LAFC, but the overall output from the No.9 position was sub-standard at est.

Richarlison top-scored with 12 goals from 43 appearances in all competitions, while an injury-ridden Dominic Solanke could only muster six for 20 outings. The less said about loanee Randal Kolo Muani’s efforts when thrust into the central role the better.

Tottenham have been linked with the likes of free agent Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus star Jonathan David, England’s Ivan Toney and Chelsea frontman Liam Delap, to name but a few.

However, Anderton is convinced they need look no further than Brentford and Brazil striker Igor Thiago to help get much better production for De Zerbi’s forward line.

The 24-year-old, who is also on the radars of Man Utd and Arsenal, scored 22 goals for the Bees during the 2025/26 campaign to finish behind only Erling Haaland in the Premier League golden boot race.

Thiago is currently on World Cup duty with Brazil, where he started their opening clash against Morocco but was then dropped to the bench for the win over Haiti.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham talks with Liverpool ON as ‘opportunity’ to sign Gakpo over Man City star emerges

Anderton backs Thiago signing for Tottenham

Anderton, speaking exclusively to Standard Sport via Ivy Bet, believes Thiago could go some way to filling Kane’s massive boots in the white half of north London.

He said, when asked about Tottenham’s striker struggles: “I don’t think anyone can [replace Kane] as such. Are we going to go out and buy the best striker in the world that’s available and pay him crazy, whoever that guy is, crazy money? I don’t think we are.

“It’s going to be that one where we probably take a gamble on someone and try and do it that way. I mean, I love the boy at Brentford, Igor Thiago. I think he’s done great.”

“I don’t see why Igor Thiago wouldn’t fit the system.”

The Brazilian joined Brentford in 2024 from Club Brugge in a deal worth £28.5million, but suffered two long-term injuries that saw his first-team debut delayed until August 2025.

In total he’s scored 88 club-career goals in 226 appearances, while also notching two in five caps for his country.

As for how he thinks De Zerbi will fare in his first full season in north London, Anderton added: “Honestly, as bad as it was, I think that De Zerbi can get us back into the Champions League. I really do. I think he’s that good.

“If he gets the right players in, which obviously Senesi is, he wants us to play a certain way of passing the ball correctly.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham have sanctioned another loan departure for a highly-rated young winger this summer, TEAMtalk sources can exclusively reveal.