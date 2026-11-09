Ornstein drops major Tottenham update on January striker hunt – ‘Prepared to go big’

Respected transfer insider David Ornstein has delivered an update on Tottenham Hotspur’s January transfer business and their increasingly desperate need to sign a new No.9.

Of the 10 goals Spurs have scored in their 10 Premier League outings this season, only two have come from genuine strikers, Dominic Solanke and Omar Marmoush, with centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke the club’s top scorer with two.

Despite having spent big money on their midfield and, to a lesser extent, their backline, Tottenham did not land genuine competition for Solanke through the middle, given that Marmoush is considered more of a No.10.

That lack of a genuine threat through the first quarter of the campaign has been clearly evident, with Solanke producing nothing of note after coming on as a substitute late in the first half at Leeds on Saturday, while Marmoush fared little better. Indeed, both players were hammered by former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara after the 1-0 defeat.

There has been plenty of chatter surrounding the likes of Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi, Monza sensation Gustavo Varela and Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Younes Ebnoutalib, to name but a few.

And with funds expected to be available again in January – although not to the same levels as the summer – Ornstein still expects the north London club to potentially go big in the new year to land a difference-making forward.

Indeed, if Tottenham chiefs are serious about giving De Zerbi the proper tools for the job in N17, then they have to make a fresh addition in January.

Speaking on The Athletic FC, Ornstein indicated that something could be brewing, although he stopped short of naming any names.

He said: “I think in an ideal world, the best case scenario would be to sign a new striker who can be their line leader for the next 10 years.

“What we’ve seen of their ownership in recent times and their hierarchy is that they’re prepared to go big in the market and invest heavily and back Roberto De Zerbi.

“Their ambition is high, so if there were the perfect candidate on the market, I don’t have reason to think they wouldn’t go for them.”

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Tottenham facing January signing issue

The biggest issue when it comes to landing that difference-maker in the forward line will be just how tough the January market can be, while even over the summer, both Arsenal and Barcelona failed to bring in new No.9s.

Ornstein added: “There’s a second part of this. We’re not living in an ideal world if you look at clubs at the very top level that were linked with strikers in the summer: Barcelona and Arsenal.

“Barcelona ended up signing Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal. Arsenal didn’t bring anyone in that department, despite the links with Julian Alvarez and others.

“So that’s how tough it is in a summer market where it is said to be easier to do these deals, so that particular position is a real problem.”

Trying to get Kroupi out of Bournemouth in the new year will be particularly tough, especially given how reluctant the Cherries were to do business over the summer, before the young forward suffered a broken foot.

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He is now back in action, but the south coast outfit are known to want at least £80million for the 20-year-old, who scored 13 goals last season.

To that end, Spurs may have to look to the European market for a cheaper alternative, which is where the likes of Varela or Ebnoutalib could come into play.