David Ornstein hints at double Tottenham signing in January, with winger named and key exit no longer required

Tottenham could gift Ange Postecoglou two new signings in next month’s January window, and journalist David Ornstein has shed light on which positions will be addressed and who could join.

Spurs got back to winning ways last time out when securing a morale-boosting 4-1 victory over Newcastle. The win was Tottenham’s first in the Premier League since October 27 and three of their next four opponents are currently placed 14th or below in the table.

As such, hopes will be high of re-establishing Spurs as a genuine contender for Champions League qualification prior to potential reinforcements arriving in January.

The beginning of 2024 is shaping up to be a challenging time for Postecoglou who’ll be without three key performers due to international commitments.

Pape Sarr will be absent while representing Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations. Yves Bissouma (Mali) too will miss time, with the tournament running from January 13 to February 11.

Captain Son Heung-min will be going for glory with South Korea at the Asian Cup. That competition runs roughly parallel to AFCON – January 12 to February 10.

But despite the fact Tottenham’s two regular starters in midfield will be missing, the Athletic’s David Ornstein claims January signings are far likelier to come at centre-back and in the forward line.

The trusted reporter was asked to provide an update on Tottenham’s upcoming transfer plans in a Q&A.

Ornstein stated signing a new centre-half is the “priority”, though an attacker such as Al-Ittihad’s Jota could also arrive.

Centre-back signing won’t hinge on selling Eric Dier

Regarding the centre-half pursuit, it had been anticipated Tottenham could be reliant on selling Eric Dier before they could bring a new face in.

Dier, 29, is unfancied by Postecoglou and come January, will have entered the last six months of his contract. Rather than lose a saleable asset for nothing six months later, the Mirror claimed chairman Daniel Levy will attempt to sell Dier while he still can.

But per Ornstein, shifting Dier in January no longer appears to be a requirement before Spurs can make an addition at the heart of defence.

“Centre-back is the priority, and then potentially an attacker,” replied Ornstein. “You will have seen the Jota reports – I have no fresh update on him but it shows Tottenham are considering multiple options.

“There may be little money to spend but that doesn’t mean Spurs cannot be creative to strengthen their squad.

“On centre-backs, I don’t actually think it requires someone like Eric Dier to leave (which I did previously) but let’s see what the club’s new-look recruitment team, in conjunction with Ange Postecoglou, Scott Munn and Daniel Levy, manage to do.”

Five centre-back targets eyed

Football Insider recently claimed Tottenham have pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in January in part due to his £60m price tag.

According to the Mirror, Illia Zabarnyi and Lloyd Kelly (both Bournemouth), Giorgio Scalvini (Atalanta), Morato (Benfica) and Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) are all under consideration instead.

Regarding the attacker chase, Jota is a player Postecoglou knows well through their time together at Celtic.

The Portuguese netted Celtic a club-record sale when joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad for £25m over the summer.

However, the 24-year-old has been used infrequently since making the move and talk of a six-month loan to Spurs has swirled.

DON’T MISS: Postecogou seething, as Tottenham star plans to force January exit that could cause Spurs huge problems