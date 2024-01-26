David Ornstein provides key update on third Tottenham signing; hints at fee needed for Prem raid

There is a good chance Tottenham Hotspur will make a late move for Chelsea star Conor Gallagher, though that will only happen if Ange Postecoglou’s side manage to sell a player first, according to David Ornstein.

Postecoglou is known to be an admirer of Gallagher, as he thinks the 23-year-old has the tenacity and energy needed to fit perfectly into his system. And Tottenham have been given encouragement about signing Gallagher due to Chelsea’s situation.

The Blues might need to sell a few more players to fund a summer move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. As the likes of Gallagher and Armando Broja are academy graduates, selling them will represent pure profit on Chelsea’s books – helping Todd Boehly to land Osimhen without breaking Profitability and Sustainability rules.

There have been conflicting reports over whether Chelsea are happy to sell Gallagher. It seems Boehly is happy to get rid, with the player’s contract up in June 2025, although Mauricio Pochettino is eager to keep him at Stamford Bridge. After all, Pochettino has made Gallagher captain on plenty of occasions this season.

On Thursday, it emerged that Newcastle United remain interested in Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, as they are still in the market for a new midfielder after seeing Kalvin Phillips head to West Ham United on loan. And Hojbjerg’s departure could make both space in the squad and funds available for Spurs to land Gallagher.

During an appearance on Sky Sports, The Athletic reporter Ornstein has provided his information on the Englishman’s future.

He states that Spurs fans must keep an eye on the situation, as Gallagher could be on the move before the winter deadline. And in order to strike an agreement, Spurs will have to bid more than the £25.8m they paid for defender Radu Dragusin.

“I wouldn’t rule out seeing something develop with Conor Gallagher, just because of his contract situation and the fact we know that, if suitable offers arrive, Chelsea will definitely consider it,” the journalist said. “That suitable offer would be higher than Tottenham paid for Radu Dragusin.

Tottenham ‘definitely’ want Conor Gallagher

“Tottenham definitely like him and so, if they were to shift somebody like Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and that frees up some funds on top of whatever existing funds they have to be able to go for somebody like Gallagher, it could provide us with a major story.

“I’m not saying it is going to happen, that’s plausible.

“I think Armando Broja could go for a higher amount. I’m not saying it’s going to be permanent up front, initially, but it could be a loan with an obligation to buy that’s higher.

“That’s classified by buying and selling clubs, essentially, as a permanent transfer because it’s going to happen further down the line, as opposed to a loan with an option.”

Gallagher would be a great signing for Spurs. As mentioned previously, he has all the attributes needed to shine as part of Postecoglou’s high-energy and intense pressing system.

Postecoglou does not feel Hojbjerg has those attributes, which is why Spurs are open to selling the Dane.

Not only would Gallagher’s capture improve Spurs’ squad, but it would also weaken a ‘Big Six’ rival in Chelsea and anger their manager Pochettino.

In addition to landing Dragusin from Genoa, Spurs have signed Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig this month.

