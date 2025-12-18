Trusted source, David Ornstein, has delivered an update on Tottenham Hotspur’s expectations for the January transfer window and has name-dropped an incredible potential signing who would leave most fans speechless, while another option comes as somewhat of a surprise.

It’s no secret that Spurs transfer chiefs Fabio Paratici and Johnan Lange are scouring the market to improve Thomas Frank’s starting XI, after a testing first six months in charge for the Dane in north London.

As TEAMtalk have previously reported, Tottenham are now considering signing another goalkeeper due to Guglielmo Vicario’s recent struggles, while more centre-back and central midfield depth are also areas under discussion.

However, it’s the forward line that is arguably the main focus of their attention, with a new left winger and potentially another striker expected to walk through the door.

And Ornstein has doubled down on the club’s winger chase and also mentioned the player on the lips of every Tottenham supporter, Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo.

While there’s no mention from Orstein of a concrete bid coming in at this stage, our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has previously revealed that the club are willing to smash their wage structure to win the race for the Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City target.

In terms of what to expect from Tottenham in January, Orstein did, at the very least, whet the appetite of fans in north London, telling Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast: “They’ll also have the opportunity to improve the squad in the January transfer window.

“There will be money available if the right profile comes to them, and if it will improve the team in their eyes.

“They like Antoine Semenyo, for example, if it’s not going to be him, maybe some other players in that wide attacking position, which is something they looked at last summer with Savinho from Manchester City.

“It didn’t come to fruition. Maybe it will in January, and they’ll hope that Thomas Frank can bring the results over time.”

Semenyo is the third top scorer in the Premier League with seven goals, and currently has a £65million exit clause that is only active on in the initial phase of the January window.

Surprise Savinho swoop still a possibility

The mention of Savinho comes as somewhat of a surprise, given it appeared that particular horse had bolted after the failed summer move for the Brazilian attacker.

Indeed, unless City win the race for Semenyo very early in the January window, which would arguably make Savinho available again, the 21-year-old is expected to be heavily involved for Pep Guardiola’s side in the coming weeks.

Savinho has been forced to play second fiddle to the impressive Jeremy Doku for much of the season so far, but the Belgian has been sidelined for ‘weeks’ with a leg injury, which could open the door for the Brazil international to have a regular run in the side over the busy festive period.

If that’s the case, it’s difficult to see Tottenham resurrecting their interest in the exciting forward, who only signed a new deal in October, unless it comes right at the end of the window.

One thing is for certain, if Spurs do not bring in a new permanent replacement for legendary former skipper Son Heung-min, as they should have done over the summer, then it’s a major fail on the part of the club’s transfer hierarchy.

