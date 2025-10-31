Thomas Frank will have the full backing of the Tottenham board as he looks to add players to his squad, and reliable journalist David Ornstein believes an Everton star would be a ‘dream’ addition.

Spurs have enjoyed an excellent start under their new manager and have jumped up to third in the Premier League table after a 3-0 victory over the Toffees last weekend.

In an opinion-based interview with Planet Football, Ornstein names his ‘dream’ signings for the Prem’s ‘big six’ sides – and believes Jarrad Branthwaite would be an excellent signing for Tottenham.

The 23-year-old penned a new long-term contract with Everton over the summer, which runs until 2030, but the reliable journalist states that several clubs could try to lure him from Merseyside.

“Jarrad Branthwaite, because I think Tottenham have been looking for a while to upgrade in that defensive department,” Ornstein said.

“They’ve looked at him. He’s someone who has been linked with a move away from Everton, even though he’s signed a new contract and I guess he’s one to watch in the future for many of the top clubs.”

But while Branthwaite is undoubtedly a top young player with potential to improve further, there are a number of obstacles that make an Everton exit highly unlikely, especially in January…

Branthwaite isn’t going anywhere – for now

The first thing to point out is that Branthwaite has not yet played a single game for Everton this season due to a hamstring injury, and he is still set for a lengthy period on the sidelines.

The defender was close to returning for Everton’s game against Manchester City two weeks ago, before he suffered a recurrence of his hamstring issue.

Everton took the tough decision for Branthwaite to undergo surgery on his hamstring. The procedure was successful, but while the club have not put a specific timeframe on his recovery, he will likely be unavailable for several months.

So unless Branthwaite makes a remarkably fast recovery, the chances of him going anywhere in January are practically zero.

The other key issue in play is Everton’s stance. TEAMtalk has consistently reported that David Moyes views Branthwaite as a vital asset, for the present and the future.

Branthwaite is also understood to be happy with the Toffees and grateful to the club where he was given the chance to display his qualities in the Premier League. He has no intention of agitating for an exit, by all accounts.

Tottenham’s interest is understood to be concrete, while he still has admirers at Manchester United, too, but luring him from Everton would be very expensive.

Everton slapped a price tag north of £70m on the centre-back when Man Utd tried to sign him previously, and will demand the same again should interest develop into concrete offers.

For now, Branthwaite is focused on getting back to full fitness and forcing his way back into Everton’s starting XI, but it could be a while until we see him play again.

Latest Tottenham news: Striker move / Spurs star wants to join Everton

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been heavily linked with a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic, who is out of contract next summer, meaning it’s likely he’ll be available for the right price in January.

However, Juve, under new manager Luciano Spalletti, are working hard to tie the forward down to a new contract.

In other news, TEAMtalk has exclusively revealed that Richarlison would jump at the chance to rejoin Everton in January, if the opportunity arises.

We understand that he is increasingly likely to leave Spurs in 2026, especially if they bring in a new forward.

