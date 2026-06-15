Roberto De Zerbi has no intention of sanctioning Destiny Udogie’s departure this summer, with TEAMtalk understanding Tottenham have made it clear they are in no hurry to entertain offers despite growing interest from Italy.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a target for both Juventus and Fiorentina, with sources confirming enquiries have been made regarding his availability ahead of the new season.

However, Tottenham’s position remains firm and TEAMtalk understands De Zerbi has been hugely impressed by Udogie since arriving in North London and regards the Italian as an important part of his plans moving forward.

Indeed, the Spurs boss wasted little time in showing his faith in the defender. Similar to fellow full-back Pedro Porro, who has since been rewarded with a new contract, Udogie was immediately restored to the starting line-up under De Zerbi.

The Italy international started every match under the former Brighton manager apart from Tottenham’s trip to Wolves and produced a series of performances that further strengthened his standing within the squad.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that De Zerbi has informed Tottenham’s hierarchy that he is extremely happy with Udogie’s development and sees him as a key component of his long-term project.

As a result, the club are resisting attempts to lure him back to Serie A.

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De Zerbi ‘delighted’ with Spurs full-back options

Tottenham’s confidence in their left-back options has actually increased this summer following the arrival of Andy Robertson.

TEAMtalk understands De Zerbi is delighted with the depth now available to him across both full-back positions.

With Robertson and Udogie competing on the left, and Pedro Porro alongside Djed Spence on the right, the Italian coach believes he has one of the strongest collections of full-backs in the Premier League.

That strength in depth has not altered Spurs’ stance on Udogie’s future.

Sources indicate Tottenham have informed intermediaries that it would take an offer in the region of £50million before they would even begin to reconsider their position.

Even then, there is little expectation inside the club that a deal will materialise.

Instead, TEAMtalk understands discussions have already taken place internally regarding the possibility of opening talks with Udogie over an improved contract in the near future.

Such a move would underline Tottenham’s commitment to the defender and further demonstrate how highly he is regarded by De Zerbi and the club’s hierarchy.

While Juventus and Fiorentina continue to monitor the situation, all indications suggest Tottenham view Udogie as a player to build around rather than cash in on.

With De Zerbi fully convinced by the Italian’s qualities and Spurs actively considering a new deal, the message coming out of North London is clear: Udogie is going nowhere unless an extraordinary offer arrives.

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