De Zerbi hits jackpot as Tottenham approve appointment with TRIPLE cash promise

Roberto De Zerbi has agreed to become the next Tottenham manager and multiple sources have revealed all in the developing situation – including how the Italian has hit the financial jackpot.

Tottenham parted ways with Igor Tudor on Sunday afternoon, with the club’s attention quickly turning to convincing De Zerbi to join mid-season despite the looming threat of relegation.

Mauricio Pochettino was also keenly admired at Spurs, though with the Argentine tied up with commitments to the USA national side ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Tottenham have gone all out for De Zerbi.

Our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed earlier on Monday that the 46-year-old Italian has agreed to become the new Spurs boss with immediate effect. It is not a case of De Zerbi taking the reins at the end of the season.

Final details are still to be ironed out, though the will on both sides is clear and barring any unforeseen late hitches, De Zerbi will become Tottenham’s next manager.

The initial belief was De Zerbi would have preferred to wait until the summer before taking charge. With Spurs in serious danger of being relegated, that stance did make sense.

However, Bailey revealed Spurs have agreed to give De Zerbi what is being described as a ‘massive survival bonus’ if he keeps Spurs in the top flight this season.

That is just one of three ways in which Spurs have made the move too difficult to ignore for De Zerbi from a financial standpoint.

The Italian has been offered a lengthy five-year contract. Not only that, the wages he’ll earn across those five years will position him as the third highest paid manager in the Premier League, according to talkSPORT.

Only Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta – who for context, earns roughly £15m per year – will out-do De Zerbi in the managerial salary ranks.

That means De Zerbi will earn more than Liverpool boss Arne Slot who let’s not forget, is the reigning manager of the Premier League champions.

One of the final details that is understood to be still under discussion relates to De Zerbi’s salary if Spurs go down and he chooses to stick around. Per talkSPORT, the Italian’s lucrative salary would reduce in that scenario.

The outlet concluded: ‘De Zerbi’s contract is expected to contain relegation clauses meaning his wages will reduce if they go down and he opts to carry on in the Championship.’

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