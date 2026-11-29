An in-demand winger rejected PSG, Barcelona and two Premier League giants to sign on the dotted line with Tottenham, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Luca Williams-Barnett rebuffed concrete interest from a host of European heavyweights including reigning Champions League winners PSG to commit his long-term future to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 18-year-old has long been earmarked inside Hotspur Way as a standout star of the future, and he is now seizing his opportunity to showcase his immense potential at senior level under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Williams-Barnett played a significant part in the club’s pre-season preparations over the summer before making his senior Premier League debut in October, stepping off the bench in the closing stages against Crystal Palace.

The Luton-born attacker was subsequently handed his full senior debut in last weekend’s clash against Ipswich Town, and delivered a dream performance, opening the scoring after just 15 minutes and providing an assist for Dominic Solanke in a 2-0 victory.

Spurs, for their part, were already well down the line in contract negotiations with Williams-Barnett, who officially put pen to paper earlier this week on a new four-and-a-half-year deal keeping him in north London until 2031.

PSG, Barcelona both contacted Luca Williams-Barnett camp

TEAMtalk, however, can now reveal that Tottenham had every reason to act decisively, as several of Europe’s elite clubs had been actively working behind the scenes on a potential swoop for the teenager, who had been entering the final 18 months of his previous agreement.

We can confirm that both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona made direct contact regarding a prospective move for Williams-Barnett, having tracked the England youth international closely since his early teens.

Closer to home, it is understood that Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester City also registered strong interest in luring him away, yet the player firmly rebuffed every single approach.

Tottenham’s hierarchy were fully aware of the mounting external scrutiny surrounding their prized academy graduate and made their long-term first-team pathway unmistakably clear to Williams-Barnett – a vision that proved more than enough to convince him that his future is best served in north London.

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