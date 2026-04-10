De Zerbi targets Serie A colossus as Tottenham sanction major defensive shake-up – sources

Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up their plans to strengthen at the heart of their defence this summer, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Italian star Giorgio Scalvini is firmly on their radar as interest in the Atalanta man intensifies.

Spurs head into the window fully aware that reinforcing their central defensive options is a top priority after a disastrous domestic campaign that leaves them battling the drop.

Regardless of how their season concludes, uncertainty continues to surround the futures of current first-choice pairing Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, leaving the club preparing for significant movement in that area.

While there is internal optimism about highly-rated youngster Luka Vuskovic returning from his loan spell at Hamburg and playing a role next season, sources have confirmed that Tottenham are planning to recruit at least one new centre-back.

A number of names have been discussed as part of their ongoing recruitment work, including Brighton’s Jan Paul van Hecke, who is admired by Roberto De Zerbi following their time together on the south coast.

However, our sources indicate that Scalvini is a player Spurs are now actively doing extensive background work on.

The 22-year-old has long been regarded as one of Europe’s most promising defensive talents, though his development has been disrupted by injury setbacks in recent seasons, including a serious cruciate ligament issue and shoulder surgery.

Now fully fit again, Scalvini is beginning to rediscover the form that made him such a sought-after prospect, and his resurgence has not gone unnoticed.

Tottenham are among a growing list of admirers, with sources indicating that multiple top Premier League clubs are closely monitoring his situation.

Newcastle United, in particular, have tracked Scalvini for several years and remain firmly in the mix, while it is believed that virtually every major club in England holds a strong appreciation for the Italian’s qualities.

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