Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly a big fan of Fiorentina midfielder Nicolo Fagioli, and the London side have received a big ‘hint’ that he could be on his way out of the Italian club this summer.

Spurs’ transfer business this summer will hinge on whether they avoid relegation, but that is looking more likely, as they sit two points above the Premier League’s bottom three with two matches remaining.

Transfer planning is well underway, regardless, and various reports from the Italian press have stated that De Zerbi wants to bring Fagioli to Spurs this summer.

Fiorentina have endured an awful season, but the 25-year-old defensive midfielder has been one of their standout performers, having notched three goals and three assists in 44 appearances in all competitions.

Now, according to Firenze Viola, as cited by Sport Witness, Fagioli has ‘changed agents’ ahead of the summer – strongly suggesting he’s eyeing a move away from Fiorentina.

Tottenham ‘appear to be lining up’ a move for Fagioli, and are ‘getting serious’ about bringing him in, per the report, which will no doubt please De Zerbi.

It’s clear that Spurs need to bring in additions in multiple positions to improve next season, and De Zerbi is expected to have a big say in which players they go for.

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Tottenham eye Serie A maestro amid Palhinha uncertainty

The interest in Fagioli comes amid uncertainty surrounding Tottenham midfielder Joao Palhinha, who is at the club on loan from Bayern Munich.

The 30-year-old’s loan deal includes a £27million option to buy, and despite struggling for form in periods this season, he has managed to re-establish himself under De Zerbi.

As TEAMtalk insider, Graeme Bailey, reported yesterday, De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Palhinha’s experience, tactical discipline and leadership qualities and has made it clear internally that he would like the midfielder to remain at the club.

The Portuguese has once again enjoyed life back in London after previously impressing in the Premier League during his time at Fulham.

However, there remains a growing possibility that the midfielder could now consider a return to his homeland.

Palhinha’s former club Sporting CP, along with Benfica and Porto, are interested in signing Palhinha this summer and could try and tempt him.

Tottenham’s pursuit of Fagioli could therefore intensify should Palhinha depart Spurs this summer. But in any case, the Fiorentina maestro is a player to keep a close eye on.

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