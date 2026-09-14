De Zerbi reaches decision on Richarlison return vs Liverpool as Tottenham suffer another injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has reached a decision on whether or not he will turn to Richarlison in the club’s Carabao Cup tie third-round tie against Liverpool on Tuesday evening, while also revealing an injury to another key starter.

Spurs switch their focus to cup action on Merseyside after their winless start to the new Premier League campaign, where they also remain without a goal through four games.

After hammering Charlton 5-0 in the second round, Tottenham will be looking to find some confidence at Anfield ahead of Saturday’s lunchtime visit of Aston Villa in the league.

De Zerbi has already hinted at rotating his squad on Tuesday, and fitness issues are sure to force the Italian’s hand as well.

Despite that, De Zerbi insists that Richarlison will not be involved against Andoni Iraola’s men.

The Brazilian was left out of the club’s Premier League squad after the summer transfer window closed, while he has since seen proposed moves to Turkey and Brazil fall through.

While Richarlison was sat watching from the stands as Spurs drew 0-0 with his old club Everton on Saturday, he remains eligible to play in the Carabao Cup.

However, De Zerbi has confirmed he will not be turning to the striker, telling football.london: “Richarlison, you already know everything, so nothing changes with the Carabao Cup or Premier League. (So Richarlison will not be involved even though he can play?) No.

“I said last press conference. I know what happened in the last 45 days. It is not right if I explained. It is not my behaviour, the relationship.

“The problem is between the player and the club. I stay within the club. It is coach and club together. At the start of this season I spoke to him many times to convince him to stay and he did not want to.

“I cannot go every day to pray for him to stay.”

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De Zerbi reveals Tonali injury

Meanwhile, De Zerbi also confirmed that Sandro Tonali will miss the game at Anfield, having started all four league games since his £100million summer move from Newcastle United.

Tonali would have been expected to feature against Liverpool in the third round, but he is currently sidelined with a knock.

Speaking about his selection issues ahead on Tuesday’s contest, De Zerbi added: “Kulusevski not available, Pedro still not available.

“Udogie yes. No Sandro Tonali, he felt a knock.”

Meanwhile, a talented Brazil star is already attracting significant interest from a host of Premier League clubs, and TEAMtalk can reveal that Tottenham are among those to have monitored the highly-rated teenager.