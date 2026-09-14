De Zerbi ready to unleash Tottenham midfield sensation at Liverpool amid bizarre Richarlison return reports

Roberto De Zerbi is reportedly set to unleash a Tottenham Hotspur midfield talent who has been in sensational form for the club’s Under-21s this season against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, while there is even talk of the Italian turning to wantaway frontman Richarlison at Anfield.

Spurs head to Merseyside on Tuesday evening looking to secure their place in the fourth round of the competition, with the five goals they netted against Charlton last time out the only times they have managed to find the back of the net so far this campaign.

Indeed, the winless start in the Premier League after four games is already fuelling speculation that the pressure is ramping up on De Zerbi’s job prospects – despite trusted journalist David Ornstein revealing is not under pressure as things currently stand.

De Zerbi has already admitted that he will change things up at Liverpool, given that he continues to make excuses about the ‘physical condition’ of his side still not being right.

Indeed, speaking after Saturday’s goalless draw with Everton, the Tottenham chief admitted: “Now we play Tuesday in Liverpool and we play with all other players, but it will be a very important match for us.”

That will likely mean starts for the likes of Martin Dubravka in goal, Marcos Senesi, Tosin Adarabioyo and Ben Davies in defence, Lucas Bergvall and Conor Gallagher in midfield and Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus in attack.

De Zerbi is unlikely to risk James Maddison from the start, given he remains the club’s only genuine No.10 available for selection and has only just returned from a slight shoulder fracture, while Omar Marmoush will probably line up as the No.9 after starting on the left wing at the weekend.

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De Zerbi turns to Tyrese Hall as shock Richarlison return mooted

One player being tipped to start in the middle of the park at Anfield is highly-rated teenage midfielder Tyrese Hall, who has been in outstanding form in Premier League 2 so far this season.

The 19-year-old has scored three times and also picked up three assists in the first three outings for the club’s Under-21s so far this term.

Indeed, in Friday’s clash 3-1 win over Derby County, Hall completed 88 per cent of his passes and also created seven chances for his teammates, as per Fotmob.

Whether De Zerbi opts to start Hall in a high-profile cup clash remains to be seen, but he is expected to feature at some point in the contest.

Meanwhile, the game at Anfield has thrown up another interesting sub-plot, in that Richarlison is available for the contest.

The Brazilian was sat watching the game against his old club Everton from the stands, after a falling out with De Zerbi saw him left out of the club’s Premier League squad for the 2026/27 season.

Richarlison has since failed to secure moves to Turkey and Brazil, although the option of a switch to the Saudi Pro League remains open.

As to whether De Zerbi remains open to selecting a player he no longer wants in his Premier League squad for cup action, it would appear highly unlikely given his previous comments on Richarlison’s future.

Four players who will definitely not feature on Merseyside, however, are Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert and Mykhailo Mudryk, as they continue their injury recoveries.

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