Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has issued a worrying update on Savio after the winger was forced off not long after coming on against Ipswich Town on Saturday, while Sandro Tonali’s absence from the game has also been explained.

Brazilian attacker Savio was making his first appearance in over a month, since suffering a muscular problem against Manchester United back in October.

Savio came off the bench in the 64th minute to replace the outstanding Luca Williams-Barnett, who scored and assisted in his first Premier League start for the club, as Tottenham chalked up their third win in four games.

As the game approached the 90th minute, Savio pulled up after being dispossessed and immediately pulled his shirt over his head.

After being attended to by the club’s medical team, the 22-year-old former Manchester City star was replaced by Archie Gray to see out the remainder of what was a routine win.

Speaking at full-time, De Zerbi admitted Savio had reaggravated the same injury which had kept him sidelined for the last few weeks.

“Yes, I’m very angry about that, because Savio is a crucial player for us,” said the Italian.

“What he can make and he has to make the difference for us. It is the same injury. And it is the worst thing from today.”

At this stage, it’s unclear just how Savio will be on the sidelines for, with Spurs travelling to Sunderland next weekend, although the emergence of the sublime Williams-Barnett at least takes some of the edge off another injury blow.

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De Zerbi reveals Tonali absence vs Ipswich

There was, however, less concerning news for Tottenham regarding Tonali‘s absence from the clash with Ipswich on Saturday.

The Italy international, who has been in fine form of late after struggling to justify his whopping £100million price tag at the start of the season, was a surprise absentee from the starting XI, with Connor Gallagher being named in the double midfield pivot alongside Matheus Fernandes.

Speaking about his team selection for the game, De Zerbis told reporters: “[The reasons for the changes are] a combination of physical condition [and defeat to Leeds

“Many players, they came back [from international duty] not in the right condition. [Sandro] Tonali was sick for a couple of days. Rodrigo Bentancur arrived yesterday, just yesterday working with us.

“I am lucky because I have a great squad. Many players.

“All players are very close in level so now we start a very tough period of three games in a row. We are ready.”

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