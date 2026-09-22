De Zerbi told he WILL be sacked as Tottenham are urged to quickly land dream successor

Tottenham Hotspur have been told not to delay the inevitable and sack Roberto De Zerbi with immediate effect, and with the club urged to take advantage of a big opportunity to appoint a dream successor before it’s too late, though TEAMtalk can reveal exactly what the club are thinking with regard to the Italian’s future in N17.

When De Zerbi saved Spurs from the drop last season following a traumatic and joyless campaign, the club’s owners saw little option but to splash out large sums of cash to help transform their squad and remove them from the grip of 17th place that had them in its firm clasp over the last two seasons.

And in a bid to freshen up the team and create a bright new era, Spurs were big players in the summer window, bringing in the likes of Sandro Tonali (£100m from Newcastle), Mateus Fernandes (£85m from West Ham), Savinho (£75m from Man City) and Jan Paul Van Hecke (£52m from Brighton) among the big recruits.

With further funds promised with the capture of Omar Marmoush, Spurs went into the new season with a real wave of optimism.

However, five games in, all that hope has rapidly been extinguished. Spurs are bottom of the pile, winless, and have just two points and two Premier League goals to show for their efforts. Supporters are already starting to fear the worst…

As a result, pressure on De Zerbi has already gathered serious pace, with speculation suggesting the club are already keeping an eye out for would-be successors.

And while the likes of Fabian Hurzeler and Kieran McKenna have been touted as options, former Spurs star Danny Murphy and Mirror journalist Darren Lewis have touted a return to the club for one iconic figure…

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Spurs urged to re-appoint Pochettino

Discussing their options if they did axe De Zerbi, Murphy told talkSPORT: “My bold prediction. It’s not that bold actually. I think we’ll see Poch back in the Premier League before the end of it.”

Pochettino has also been touted for a move to Manchester United with Michael Carrick also coming under some early-season pressure and with his honeymoon period in the job also well and truly over.

Urging Spurs to act quickly, the Mirror journalist Lewis added: “If Spurs are smart, they’ll get him.”

Going into De Zerbi’s struggles more, Lewis believes waiting any longer only delays the inevitable in N17 and with the reporter adamant he won’t see out the season in the Tottenham dugout.

“It’s deflected a little bit, this whole mentality thing, from the fact that De Zerbi has to be held accountable for where they are right now.

“And listen, I’m experienced enough to say, I don’t think he lasts a season.

“In terms of where Tottenham are, their inability to defend is on you. Their inability to score goals, to win games, is on you.

“Their inability, as you were saying, to come back when you go down, when you fall behind, it’s on you. What are you gonna do about it?”

De Zerbi sack? Italian safe for now – sources

Despite all that, TEAMtalk sources are adamant that Spurs currently have no plans to move away from De Zerbi, with the club’s hierarchy firmly convinced he is the right man to turn around their disastrous start to the season, sources with knowledge of the situation have confirmed.

We understand that there is no consideration being given to replacing De Zerbi, despite the pressure mounting on the Italian after Tottenham’s latest defeat at home to Aston Villa, which left them bottom of the Premier League following other results this weekend.

It is the first time in 18 years – and the 2008/09 season – that Spurs find themselves bottom of the pile after five games of the new season, fuelling talk that another change is needed.

Meanwhile, one of the Premier League’s hottest young bosses has made a decision on replacing De Zerbi at the Tottenham Hotspur helm.

Elsewhere, a former Spurs star has exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk why the Italian can count himself lucky that Daniel Levy is no longer running the club after he addressed the manager’s public shaming of his players.

Perhaps more worringly, De Zerbi has been branded a ‘bully’, while some supporters have also turned on the Italian who it’s claimed has ‘no track record of having a track record’.