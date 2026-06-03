Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to test Brighton and Hove Albion’s resolve as they weigh up moves for Dutch duo Bart Verbruggen and Jan Paul van Hecke this summer, while a shock third raid is also under consideration, TEAMtalk sources confirm.

Spurs are gearing up for a pivotal transfer window as they look to back head coach Roberto De Zerbi following his arrival in March.

The Italian kept his promise by steering Tottenham to Premier League safety, and the club’s hierarchy are now preparing to honour theirs by delivering the squad he believes can drive Spurs forward.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson are both set to arrive on free transfers, with agreements already in place.

However, those deals represent only the beginning of what is expected to be a major squad overhaul. Sources have told TEAMtalk that Tottenham are now exploring moves for Brighton goalkeeper Verbruggen and centre-back Van Hecke, two players De Zerbi knows well from his time on the South Coast.

Importantly, Spurs’ interest predates De Zerbi’s appointment. The North London club had already conducted extensive work on both Dutch internationals and were firmly in the market for them before the Italian’s arrival.

However, De Zerbi’s admiration for the pair has only strengthened Tottenham’s desire to pursue a double deal.

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Brighton to demand big fees for Tottenham targets

The big question is whether Spurs can meet Brighton’s valuation of both players.

The Seagulls are under no pressure to sell Verbruggen or Van Hecke and are expected to demand substantial fees should formal approaches arrive.

Nevertheless, Tottenham believe there could be an opportunity to strike.

Defensive reinforcements are becoming increasingly important as the club assesses several possible departures.

TEAMtalk understands Spurs are looking to cash in on captain Cristian Romero while his value remains high, while they are also unable to completely rule out the possibility of Micky van de Ven leaving should a major offer arrive.

Even with Senesi arriving and highly-rated Croatian youngster Luka Vuskovic potentially returning to the first-team picture following his successful loan with , Tottenham are actively planning for further additions at centre-back.

That makes Van Hecke a natural target.

The Netherlands international has established himself as one of the Premier League’s most consistent defenders and is viewed internally as a player capable of becoming a cornerstone of Tottenham’s defence for years to come.

The goalkeeping department is also set for change. Spurs have already agreed to allow Guglielmo Vicario to return to Italy this summer, creating a vacancy between the posts.

Antonin Kinsky impressed after finishing the season as first choice, but sources say De Zerbi wants a new long-term No.1 and Verbruggen is regarded as the ideal candidate.

The Brighton stopper has attracted interest from a number of leading clubs across Europe, but Tottenham remain firmly in the conversation.

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Carlos Baleba also on Spurs radar

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Spurs are keeping a close eye on Carlos Baleba‘s situation at Brighton.

The £80m-rated midfielder has long been admired by Tottenham and could emerge as a serious target should his anticipated move to Manchester United fail to materialise.

United remain interested in Baleba, but there has yet to be a breakthrough in their pursuit, leaving the door open for rival clubs to position themselves.

Tottenham’s midfield plans are also linked to Joao Palhinha, with the club still awaiting a final decision from the Portugal international over a permanent move following his successful loan spell from Bayern Munich.

Should Palhinha opt against staying in north London, Baleba is viewed as one of the standout alternatives available in the Premier League market and another player capable of fitting seamlessly into De Zerbi’s plans.

Indeed, TEAMtalk understands there is confidence within Spurs that Verbruggen and Van Hecke would both be open to a move to North London despite the club’s absence from the Champions League.

With De Zerbi driving recruitment plans and Tottenham preparing for one of their biggest rebuilds in years, Brighton’s Dutch stars have emerged as two of the club’s leading targets.

And with Baleba also firmly on the radar, Spurs’ admiration for Brighton’s squad runs deep as they look to accelerate their rebuild ahead of the new campaign.

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