New Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi is interested in an Italy striker who’s in good form in his home country, but has previously failed to impress in England.

De Zerbi has the tough job of trying to engineer Premier League survival from just a point above the drop zone. Following a 3-0 loss to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest last time out, it would appear something of an uphill battle with a severely unconfident squad.

That said, the boss is said to have had a positive impact in training so far, and will have eyes on a full season in the Premier League next term, with some new talent coming through the doors.

Essentially every Tottenham player has been poor this season, but nobody has hit double figures for goals in the league yet and a new striker wouldn’t go amiss.

Calciomercato reports De Zerbi is keen on Italy international Moise Kean, who ‘appears destined’ to leave Fiorentina in the summer.

AC Milan are also said to be keen on Kean, but it’s believed they’d be reluctant to pay his €50million (£43.6m) asking price.

Kean does have a €62million (£54m) release clause, but the report states his departure could occur if the a bid of the lower price is lodged. Further to that, it’s said Tottenham could ‘come very close’ to that figure.

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Kean has impressed since flopping in England

Kean has played 39 games for an English club previously, representing Everton in 2019/20, and then for small periods in 2020/21 and 2021/22.

He scored just four goals and assisted twice in his 39 games for the Toffees though, which suggests he may not be the best option to return to England.

That said, he has hit form of late, having been in good nick since leaving Everton. He scored 25 goals in all competitions for Fiorentina last season and is on nine so far this season, as well as having produced quality on the international stage.

While Italy won’t be at the 2026 World Cup, having been knocked out in the qualifying playoffs, it wasn’t for a lack of effort from Kean, who bagged in semi-final victory over Northern Ireland and the final loss against Bosnia.

Kean has been linked with other English clubs in recent months, so there’s seemingly a view that he’d be able to continue the form he’s shown in Italy back in England.

Tottenham round-up: De Zerbi told to ditch Italian pair

Tottenham insider John Wenham has suggested that Italian duo Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie should be the first to depart Spurs in the summer.

He said: “It’s interesting, the two Italian players in the squad, being an Italian in De Zerbi, are still two that I think should be moved on this summer.”

Meanwhile, De Zerbi reportedly wants to reunite with his former midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

And there are positive signs in terms of Spurs’ potential Premier League survival, as the new boss is said to have earned “rave reviews” from his early sessions at the club, having already had a “big impact” on the side.